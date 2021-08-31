NFL Notes: Newton's reported release opens door for Jones

After weeks of breathless daily updates charting the progress of the quarterback competition, Bill Belichick ended it with a dramatic move, reportedly (according to the Boston Globe) including Cam Newton among his final cutdowns on the eve of the season.

Newton's departure opens the door for Mac Jones to start the season as the starter, likely with Brian Hoyer as his backup with Jarrett Stidham waiting in the wings as he recovers from back surgery.

Based strictly on passing, this really wasn't a competition in the first place. Jones consistently threw the ball with more conviction and accuracy than his more experienced competitor both in practice and in all three preseason games. Where some felt Newton had the edge was in experience and with his legs, but evidently Belichick felt the time was now to integrate the rookie into the lineup. It also couldn't have helped Newton's cause when he had to miss five days of work last week due to COVID protocols.

What's less clear is the manner in which Newton was let go. It's possible Belichick didn't want the kid looking over his shoulder and thus allowed Newton the chance to hook on elsewhere. It's also possible that Newton wasn't interested in sticking around as a backup and Belichick agreed to let him go.

Either way the Jones Era is underway. The rookie experienced the predictable ups and downs that come with the position, showing both pinpoint accuracy and a grasp of the offense as well as occasional struggles with his reads and delivery. Belichick knows more than most how those factors will impact the Patriots offense, but there's little doubt that Jones runs it in a more efficient manner than Newton ever did.

Throughout the summer all eyes were on the veteran as fans and media alike searched for signs of improvement over what had been an unproductive first season with the Patriots. None was clearly visible, however, and Jones' potential to improve represented a much higher ceiling than anything Newton could provide.

Recapping the summer

The preseason has come to an end and soon the Patriots will be consumed with preparing for the Miami Dolphins on opening day. A lot transpired over the course of a summer that saw New England win all three games and get some significant practice time in with both Philadelphia and the Giants.