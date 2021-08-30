Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Monday (WEEI Simulcast) Mon Aug 30 | 08:55 AM - 06:00 PM

Game Observations: Starters open, but backups close out preseason

4 Keys from Patriots preseason finale win over Giants

Game Notes: Patriots finish with a perfect preseason record

Devin McCourty represents 'Rutgers living legend' Carli Lloyd, wears jersey to Sunday's game

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 2.0

Notebook: Uche, Winovich bring fresh pass rush possibilities

Players to Watch: Patriots at Giants

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Giants

Day 19 blogservations: Newton jumps right back in

Analysis: Depth, versatility aplenty among RBs  

Notebook: Pats vet linebackers setting the tone

Day 18 blogservations: Mac Jones takes advantage of opportunity

Analysis: Backups battle for limited O-line spots 

Patriots Trade RB Sony Michel to LA Rams

Day 17 blogservations: Jones remains in spotlight

Notebook: Judon, Smith fitting right in

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/24

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Camp coming to a close 

Game Preview: Patriots at Giants

Blogservations: With Newton out, Jones sees heavy workload

Breaking down J.J. Taylor's dynamic preseason finish

Aug 30, 2021 at 10:15 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2021-Frame-PDC

Second-year running back J.J. Taylor was all over the place for the Patriots this preseason, putting the strides he made in his first offseason on display and making his case to not only stick around but contribute on the field. Overall, Taylor's numbers from the three preseason games are impressive -- 23 carries for 179 rushing yards, 10 catches for 62 receiving yards, seven punts returned for 62 yards and three kickoffs returned for 68 yards.

"You've got to go out and do your job and make something happen, because it's 11 guys out there and you've got to show what you can do," said Taylor after the game.

On a team that values versatile players, Taylor showed this summer that he can do it all and despite a lack of height, he runs hard into contact and demonstrated his ability to stay healthy despite a significant workload that dates all the way back to OTAs in the spring when he saw the bulk of the reps.

Taylor's hard-charging style makes him a unique back and one who could be used in a lot of different ways.

"Either to hit or get hit, that's the only mentality I have is give a blow or take a blow," said Taylor. "You choose what side you want to be on."

While he didn't quite match his 93-yard rushing output from Week 2 of the preseason, Taylor's performance in the preseason finale might have been even more efficient and balanced overall.

Taylor entered the game in the second quarter and immediately had an impact, drawing a holding call as the Patriots offense tried to set up a screen play for him. Just before halftime, with only seconds remaining, Taylor busted off a draw for 21 yards. Although the situation made it a little easier for the play to pick up some yards, Taylor's ability to hide amongst the trees on those kinds of plays was a consistent theme this summer. Once Taylor broke free, he turned on the speed, then shaking loose from a would-be tackler. The burst and finish were also consistent parts of Taylor's game this summer.

The offense would come out firing to start the second half, but would face a third-and-4 situation that is no sure thing on the ground. Taylor got the call, running behind a well-choreographed offensive line that opened up a nice hole and picking up the first down by running through an arm tackle that might've stopped him short. Two plays later, Taylor would take an off-tackle run 18 yards, beating the pursuing linebacker with impressive quickness.

The Patriots' defense forced a punt on the next possession and Taylor would have his number called to return it, exploding up the middle for 23 yards and setting up the offense in Giants territory. They'd put the ball in the end zone again just four plays later.

Later in the third quarter, Taylor would take a handoff left and be met by a pursuing Giants linebacker that could've downed him in the backfield. But Taylor delivered a stiff arm to the bigger player and picked up the first down. It was another display of surprising strength and toughness.

His final big play of the game came late in the fourth quarter, running behind fullback Jakob Johnson and again breaking through arm tackles to pick up 19 yards. It was another unique play that showed the range of Taylor's possibilities.

Sunday night's win over the Giants was a strong finish to a strong offseason for J.J. Taylor. Not only did he show he can potentially play any role as a running back but that he can be a reliable returner in the kicking game as well. He might not look like a big back, but he plays like one and demonstrated he can run from power sets and as the single back.

With New England trading Sony Michel to Los Angeles, it could mean the opportunities will continue to present themselves to the second-year running back and he looks ready to take on whatever the Patriots throw at him.

Related Content

news

Breaking down Cam Newton's efficient performance against Eagles

Cam Newton showed marked improvement in the Patriots second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Breaking down Mac Jones' Patriots debut

The Patriots first-round draft pick showed poise in his first NFL game action against the Washington Football Team.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Judon, McGinest, Wilfork face off on 'Celebrity Family Feud'

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/30

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Giants presented by CarMax

Breaking down J.J. Taylor's dynamic preseason finish

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 2.0

Game Observations: Starters open, but backups close out preseason

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 8/30: 'We have a lot of roster decisions to make'

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, August 30, 2021.

Full Patriots - Giants Game Highlights | Preseason Week 3

Watch New England Patriots vs. New York Giants highlights from their preseason week 3 game.

Bill Belichick 8/29: 'We made progress through the preseason'

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

Mac Jones 8/29: 'I'm focused on today'

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media following the Patriots preseason finale at the New York Giants on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

Press Pass: Patriots react to preseason finale win over Giants

Patriots players Devin McCourty, Matt Judon, Mac Jones, and others address the media following the Patriots final preseason game against the New York Giants on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

Matt Judon 8/29: 'I think it is going to be a very interesting year for us'

Patriots linebacker Matt Judon addresses the media following the Patriots preseason finale at the New York Giants on Sunday, August 29, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Breaking down Patriots' Madden '22 ratings

With the release of Madden '22, let's take a look at how the Patriots' player rankings stack up in the latest release.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising