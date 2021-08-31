Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pats face tough roster decisions

With Anderson and Wino playing into the 4th last night, are they in or out? -@JLeggett65

We can't help but read into who plays into the fourth quarter of the final preseason game but I do think it comes with a caveat that there were only three games this year so it's not necessarily a death sentence. At least in Winovich's case, he got a late start due to beginning the summer on PUP, so I could see the need to get him some extended action. As for Anderson, I have a hard time figuring him out. He has $3 million guaranteed after signing a two-year deal this offseason. But he just hasn't really been in the mix with the top unit during the summer and I still don't entirely see his fit in the defense as he looks to me a lot like a 4-3 defensive end which can be tweeners in this system. That said, Anderson is a big, tough player and that has shown up in his work during preseason, albeit in later reps. I'm pretty sure there'd be a use for him over the course of the long season and the defensive line is a spot where you can never have enough of those big, tough players. I still think both make the 53-man roster. -Mike Dussault

Hi Deuce! At the start of the preseason it was so much about the TEs and possibly two TE sets, 12 personnel etc. Do you think the injuries have shut that all down or do you think they have enough and we will still see a strong TE focused offence presence? -@clazzyclare

I really wouldn't be surprised to see the Smith-Henry package leading the way against the Dolphins in the opener, and even if Henry can't go yet, I'd expect Asiasi to be alongside Smith for a good chunk of plays. They just didn't have much opportunity this offseason to work with all their tight ends at once. Smith was only briefly available at minicamp; Henry was hurt in the days before the first preseason game and got no reps against an opposing defense this summer. LaCosse was the saving grace during those periods but got hurt in the first day of joint practices with the Eagles and hasn't been seen since. Asiasi has been a bright spot after coming off the COVID-19 list, he's gotten back to where he was this spring when he surprised with improved athleticism and some notable big plays. While LaCosse's prognosis is unknown, it would appear the other three are all on track to be ready sooner than later. Of all the things I think the Patriots are getting ready to spring on the Dolphins, liberal usage of the tight ends is the one I'm still most on the lookout for. -Mike Dussault

