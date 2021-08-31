Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit; Acquire OL Yasir Durant in a Trade with Kansas City

Snapshot: Initial Patriots 53-man roster

Breaking down Patriots initial 2021 53-man roster

NFL Notes: Newton's reported release opens door for Jones

Good Guy: Lawrence Guy receives Ron Burton Community Service Award

Report: Gilmore staying on PUP for now

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pats face tough roster decisions

Game Observations: Starters open, but backups close out preseason

4 Keys from Patriots preseason finale win over Giants

Game Notes: Patriots finish with a perfect preseason record

Devin McCourty represents 'Rutgers living legend' Carli Lloyd, wears jersey to Sunday's game

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 2.0

Notebook: Uche, Winovich bring fresh pass rush possibilities

Players to Watch: Patriots at Giants

Day 19 blogservations: Newton jumps right back in

Analysis: Depth, versatility aplenty among RBs  

Notebook: Pats vet linebackers setting the tone

Day 18 blogservations: Mac Jones takes advantage of opportunity

Analysis: Backups battle for limited O-line spots 

Patriots Trade RB Sony Michel to LA Rams

Aug 31, 2021 at 07:32 PM
The Patriots announced a series of roster moves this afternoon, including a trade and moves to PUP and Injured Reserve, as well as the necessary cuts to get down to their initial 53-man roster.

With a practice squad to sign and other moves surely to come, this is just a brief snapshot of the Patriots roster, but here are the first 53. (updated Tuesday 7:30pm)

QB (1) Mac Jones

RB (6) Brandon Bolden, Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, J.J.Taylor, Jakob Johnson, James White

WR (6) Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, N'Keal Harry, Matthew Slater, Gunner Olszewski

TE (3) Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Devin Asiasi

C (2) David Andrews, Ted Karras

G (3) Yasir Durant, Shaq Mason, Michael Onwenu

T (4) Trent Brown, Yodny Cajuste, Justin Herron, Isaiah Wynn

DL (6) Henry Anderson, Christian Barmore, Carl Davis, Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, Deatrich Wise

LB(9) Ja'whaun Bentley, Harvey Langi, Dont'a Hightower, Matthew Judon, Brandon King, Ronnie Perkins, Josh Uche, Kyle Van Noy, Chase Winovich

CB (6) Justin Bethel, J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Jalen Mills, Shaun Wade, JoeJuan Williams

S (4) Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Devin McCourty, Cody Davis

ST (3) Quinn Nordin, Jake Bailey, Joe Cardona

news

Analysis: WR group grabs our attention

As we get deeper into training camp, we delve deeper into the competition at various positions. Today, an examination of the Patriots wide receivers.
