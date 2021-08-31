Snapshot: Initial Patriots 53-man roster

The Patriots announced a series of roster moves this afternoon, including a trade and moves to PUP and Injured Reserve, as well as the necessary cuts to get down to their initial 53-man roster.
With a practice squad to sign and other moves surely to come, this is just a brief snapshot of the Patriots roster, but here are the first 53. (updated Tuesday 7:30pm)
QB (1) Mac Jones
RB (6) Brandon Bolden, Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, J.J.Taylor, Jakob Johnson, James White
WR (6) Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, N'Keal Harry, Matthew Slater, Gunner Olszewski
TE (3) Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Devin Asiasi
C (2) David Andrews, Ted Karras
G (3) Yasir Durant, Shaq Mason, Michael Onwenu
T (4) Trent Brown, Yodny Cajuste, Justin Herron, Isaiah Wynn
DL (6) Henry Anderson, Christian Barmore, Carl Davis, Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, Deatrich Wise
LB(9) Ja'whaun Bentley, Harvey Langi, Dont'a Hightower, Matthew Judon, Brandon King, Ronnie Perkins, Josh Uche, Kyle Van Noy, Chase Winovich
CB (6) Justin Bethel, J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Jalen Mills, Shaun Wade, JoeJuan Williams
S (4) Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Devin McCourty, Cody Davis
ST (3) Quinn Nordin, Jake Bailey, Joe Cardona