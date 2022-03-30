Brian Hoyer and family visit MSPCA-Angell in Boston

But with no government funding, that is all made possible from over 600 volunteers and donors. As part of their tour, the Hoyers got to see how their support has helped the MSPCA – Angell build a new ICU and animal intake center.

"It meant the world to us that he chose the MSPCA Angell for the My Cause My Cleats campaign," Jarm said. "We were all very excited about that, and to have his support and his voice supporting us helps us spread the word about our mission and garner more support from others who want to learn more. It's critical to have that kind of support as well as support from other donors to build things like the new ICU.

"Last year, our Pet Care Assistance Fund gave away over $600,000 in medical care for families who needed a little bit of help with providing medical treatment for their animals. That was just part of what we gave away in financial aid and support to our hospital clients. So whether it's that or finding new homes, none of it could work without our volunteers, our donors, and supporters. Having him use his platform to support us is huge."