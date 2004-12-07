 Skip to main content
Thu Apr 18 - 02:00 PM | Tue Apr 23 - 11:55 AM

Brockton High's Peter Colombo Named Patriots High School Coach Of The Week

Dec 07, 2004 at 04:00 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Brockton High School's Peter Colombo has been named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week in recognition of his team's come-from-behind postseason victory over Everett High School last weekend.

Brockton won the Division I Super Bowl with its 22-21 victory over Everett on Dec. 4, snapping the Crimson Tide's 35-game winning streak and giving Brockton its first Division I title since 1996. The win came on the heels of a 9-2 regular-season record and was the first championship for Colombo since becoming head coach of the Boxers last year. Brockton is the winningest program in state history, boasting 697 wins after the Super Bowl victory.

Colombo took over the Brockton program on an interim basis last fall before taking the reigns as head coach prior to this season. He followed in the footsteps of his father, Armond Colombo, who built Brockton into a Massachusetts power with eight Super Bowl titles and 323 wins in his 34-year tenure.

This season marks the ninth year in which the Patriots have joined the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England.

Patriots Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, who is now the team's director of football development and promotions, oversees the program as part of the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation's commitment to youth football initiatives. Each week during the season, Tippett, along with WCVB Channel 5 sports anchor Mike Lynch, will honor the selected coach on the team's weekly magazine show, Patriots All Access. The broadcast airs on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. and 7 p.m. on WCVB.

"Brockton High School football is rich in tradition and history," Tippett said. "It is obvious that they played this game with a lot of pride. We congratulate Coach Colombo, the staff and the student-athletes for their hard work and success throughout the season."

The New England Patriots Charitable Foundation will donate $1,000 to Brockton High School's football program in Colombo's name in recognition of his selection as Coach of the Week. Next week, one of the previous weekly honorees will be named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year, and will receive a $2,000 contribution to go toward the school's football program.

The New England Patriots Charitable Foundation, Inc. is the non-profit organization through which the Patriots support charitable and philanthropic organizations throughout New England. This support comes in the form of both direct grants and in-kind donations, and through player appearances at a number of charity functions and educational programs. The foundation assists a variety of charitable organizations and programs throughout New England by supporting their educational, family and health initiatives.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

