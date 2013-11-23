 Skip to main content
Broncos vs. Patriots Broadcast Information

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.

Nov 23, 2013 at 05:55 PM
New England Patriots
500x305-20131118-vereen.jpg

TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience by NBC on Sunday, November 24 at 8:30 PM EST and can be seen in Boston on WHDH-TV Channel 7. Al Michaels will handle play-by-play duties with Cris Collinsworth providing color. Michele Tafoya will serve as the sideline reporter.

NATIONAL RADIO: This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience by Westwood One Sports. Kevin Kugler and James Lofton will call the game. Hub Arkush will report from the sidelines.

RADIO: 98.5 FM, The Sports Hub, is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 37 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis.

DIGITAL: Patriots.com and the National Football League are once again giving fans the opportunity to follow every minute of NFL action this season. Scout the Patriots and the rest of the league like a pro with a full suite of enhanced audio and video services for your computer or mobile/tablet devices.

[

20131119-game-rewind.png

](http://www.pjatr.com/t/RUBKRExHSUBKSElGRUBISEtERw)Audio Pass:
Listen to every NFL game broadcast LIVE
Get it now >>

Game Rewind:
Watch full replays of every NFL game this season on-demand in full HD
Get it now >>

Game Pass:
International Fans Only! Watch every NFL game this season LIVE or on-demand in full HD
Get it now >>

Out of the local TV market?

Listen to every Patriots game LIVE this season by subscribing to AUDIO PASS >>

PRE-GAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS:

Dunkin' Donuts Patriots Pre-Game Social
Join us two-hours before every Patriots game on Facebook for the Dunkin' Donuts Pre-Game Social online radio broadcast and fan chat. Host Marc Bertrand is joined by PFW's Andy Hart and Paul Perillo to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the Patriots official apps for iOS and Android.

More Info >>

X-Box One Patriots Postgame Show
Immediately after the game join host Marc Bertrand as he breaks down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences from Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, exclusive player interviews and more on the X-Box One Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official apps for iOS and Android.

Listen to Patriots.com Radio >>

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

