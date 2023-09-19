Brown, Armstrong, Vrabel among Modern-Era Patriots Nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 173 nominees for their class of 2024 on Tuesday and a number of Patriots were among those nominated. No Patriots are among the nine first-time nominees, which includes former AFC rivals like Antonio Gates, Jamaal Charles and Haloti Ngata.
In all the roster of nominees includes 94 offensive players, 62 defensive players and 17 special teams players. This list of modern-era nominees will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November.
The full list of former Patriots to be nominated is:
- Troy Brown
- Doug Flutie
- Corey Dillon
- Steven Jackson
- Fred Taylor
- Torry Holt
- Wes Welker
- Ben Coates
- Bruce Armstrong
- Matt Light
- Logan Mankins
- Brian Waters
- Ted Washington
- Vince Wilfork
- Tedy Bruschi
- Willie McGinest
- James Harrison
- Mike Vrabel
- Rodney Harrison
- Larry Izzo
The Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee will meet prior to Super Bowl LVIII to determine a final list of enshrinees who will enter the hall in the summer of 2024 to kick off the NFL preseason.