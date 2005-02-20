Browns add Buckeyes coach Tucker

CLEVELAND (Feb. 18, 2005) -- Mel Tucker, an Ohio State assistant coach the past four seasons, joined the Cleveland Browns as defensive backs coach.
Tucker, a Cleveland native, is the latest addition to new coach Romeo Crennel's staff. Tucker coached the Buckeyes' defensive backs, serving as a co-defensive coordinator for Jim Tressel last season.
"Coaching at Ohio State has been an unbelievable experience and I will always have a special place in my heart for the Buckeyes and our national championship team," Tucker said. "To have the opportunity to work with Romeo Crennel is one I could not pass up."
Tucker played at Cleveland Heights High School and earned four letters at Wisconsin. Before coaching at OSU, he spent two years at Miami of Ohio and one at LSU under Nick Saban, now with the Dolphins.