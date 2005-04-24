Browns send QB McCown to Bucs for pick

BEREA, Ohio (April 24, 2005) -- Browns quarterback Luke McCown was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a sixth-round pick in this year's NFL draft.
McCown started four games as a rookie last season after Jeff Garcia and Kelly Holcomb got hurt. In five games, McCown completed 48 of 98 passes for 608 yards with four touchdowns and seven interceptions.
McCown went 0-4 in his four starts for the Browns, who lost nine of their last 10 games.
The additional pick gives the Browns eight selections in this year's draft.