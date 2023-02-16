Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band return to home of New England Patriots

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have added 18 additional cities to their 2023 International Tour.
That includes a stop at the home of the New England Patriots.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will take the stage in Foxboro on Thursday, Aug. 24. It will make for Springsteen's sixth show and fifth tour at Gillette Stadium, where he has quite a few fans.
Both Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and his son, Patriots president Jonathan Kraft, have an ongoing relationship with Springsteen. In fact, he even dedicated his performance of "Racing in the Street" to Jonathan (his favorite song) in 2012 during The Wrecking Ball Tour.
More recently, Springsteen and The E Street Band came to Gillette Stadium in 2016 for The River Tour, which prompted a few questions for Bill Belichick during a media availability.
At the time, he was focused on a game against the Miami Dolphins, but during his mostly all-business press conference, the Patriots head coach shared that he's been to "a few wild Springsteen concerts."
A few months later, more bits about Belichick's Springsteen fandom began to surface, and former Patriots safety Brandon Meriweather revealed that his coach made him a mixtape that featured some of the music legend's songs.
Springsteen is a staple on the Patriots playlist on game days, but of course, hearing "Glory Days" performed live at Gillette Stadium is better.
