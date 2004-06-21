Bruschi to perform at Symphony Hall

]() "It is wonderful that Tedy Bruschi is again willing to show his support for our scholarship fund," Kwang-Wu Kim, President of the Longy School of Music, said.

Tonight's event begins at 6 p.m. at Symphony Hall in Boston. Bruschi is expected to take the stage with the Longy Junior and Senior Saxophone Ensembles to perform "Watch Your Step" at 8:15 p.m.

Paxton speaks to All-Scholastics

Patriots long snapper Lonie Paxton took part in the Boston Globe's All-Scholastic Awards in Quincy on Sunday. Paxton filled in ably for previously scheduled speaker Matt Light, who recently had his appendix removed and could not make the event.

The Awards honored more than 600 Globe All-Scholastics.

According to the Globe Paxton spoke to the group of high school athletes about the importance of using sports as a way to open up doors in other areas of life.

"Football was a vehicle I used to get somewhere else," Paxton said.

Notes