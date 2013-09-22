Buccaneers Postgame Quotes - 9/22/2013

**

Josh Freeman, Quarterback

Q: Last week you said your offense was better than scoring seven points and today was only three. What's going on out there is it dropped balls, penalties, more of the same?

JF: It was really not making the plays that we really needed to. When you're playing against a team with the defense and offense like New England you've got to make some of the plays and find a way to get on the board and match them and their scoring drive.

Q: It looked like early on you were getting some good matchups – some man-to-man and things like that. Did they do anything to try to take that away?

JF: They did a little bit of combo coverage there towards the end. We lost Vincent [Jackson] for the remainder of the game early in the third quarter. They played man, they played a little bit of two-man and did a good job of anticipating some of our routes.

Q: You guy got off to a hot start in the first two drives, but came away with just three points. How deflating was that and can that effect on the psychology of the team and the confidence level?

JF: I can't say that it affects any sort of confidence or confidence level. We just know that when we get down there we have to make plays and find a way to go to the guy that's going to be open with the ball and that guy has got to make the catch. I thought our [offensive line] did a tremendous job today whether it was in the run game or the pass game. We've just got to find a way on the outside to make plays and score some touchdowns.

Q: How frustrating is it to see balls get in players hands and they don't put the catch away?

JF: You've just got to move on. Drops are part of the game. If I throw a bad pass you've got to move onto the next one, so that's kind of how we look at it. It's a collective effort – a collective effort to find a way to get in the end, just score some touchdowns at the end of those drives.

Q: How hard has it been trying to get other guys involved? Vincent [Jackson] was out but your playing with Tim Wright and Eric Page, Kevin Ogletree is still relatively new. Is that a factor at all at this point as far as the passing game?

JF: Today we did a little shuffling. We shuffled some guys around, but the bottom line is that the guys that know the offense are expected to play at a high level and some guys were able to make some plays, but the chemistry was a little bit different.

Q: This is the third straight week your completion percentage was under 50 percent. That's very unlike what you have done in your career in the first four years. Can you point a finger at something? What doesn't seem right, what seems off for you?

JF: We are taking a lot of shots and when you're throwing the ball downfield that many times, a lot of the times the back gets eaten up in protection, it's a shot play, they cover it and you've just got to launch it and get it out of bounds. I'm going to have to go back and evaluate today and all of our pass attempts – which ones were throwaways. We have to find a way to complete more passes – complete them on third down and in the red zone.

Q: Are you happy with the play calling or is that something that needs to be addressed as well?

JF: I thought we had a good plan. Like I said, it was tough in the second half with Vincent going down. You saw in the first half we were able to sustain some drives, we just couldn't come away with it in the red zone.

Q: Is there any way you guys could say, 'Let's do this and change it,' during the game?

JF: We had a number of conversations on the sideline. Like I said, a lot of our game plan was around Vincent Jackson and in the second half, I thought Eric Page stepped up and made some big plays, [Kevin] Ogletree made some big plays; out of the backfield, both of our backs. We just have to collectively come together and execute at a higher level.

Q: At 0-3, is there any feeling that the season is starting to slip away from you?

JF: No, not at all. Rough start obviously but we played three quality football teams and we just have to continue to work. We know what we have; we know what kind of players we have: offense, defense, special teams. We know it's just a matter of time before we come in on Sunday, put it all together and get this thing cranked out.

Q: You were on an 0-3 team your rookie year. How different is this 0-3 compared to 2009?

JF: It's completely different- obviously different faces, different coach. But this is the NFL. Nobody worries about the nuances on Sunday. All that matters is wins and losses and we have to find a way to start winning.

Q: Is this the toughest stretch you've been through, when you just can't seem to get it going?

JF: It's interesting, I haven't really looked at that comparison. It has been trouble scoring. You go back to the tape and you wonder why and it's just the little things: guys just focusing in, me included, locking in and finding a way to make the plays that allowed us to be an explosive offense last year.

Q: Is it tough not having a dynamic tight end to go to? Is that a piece that's missing?

JF: I don't really look at things from a personnel standpoint. The guys that we have are capable of going out and executing. I know Timmy Wright is a tremendous athlete. Different teams have different makeups. I wouldn't trade Mike [Williams] and Vince [Jackson] for the world and Kevin [Ogletree] is coming on strong. We just have to get back and work and find a way to come out and get the job done next week.

Greg Schiano, Head Coach GS: OK, guys, tough one today.

Q: Greg, six shots inside the 40 and just three points. Your quarterback, third straight game under 50 percent completion percentage. What are you seeing are the problems on offense?

GS: Well, I would have to look at the tape before I give you precise reasons. We certainly had our opportunities. I think we had something like 14 plays in their territory in the beginning of the game and came away with three points. I know the results, as you do, but to get to the bottom of the cause and why it's not working the way we believe it should, we have to study the tape. And it starts with me and we have to work through everything. And we have got to get better. There is no magic pill, we've just got to keep working and hopefully start to get into a little bit of a groove. We did some things at times, offensively, but then were unable to finish drives and you aren't going to win this league that way.

Q: Does Josh Freedman still give you the best chance to win? And was there any consideration to pull him?

GS: He does. And no, there wasn't.

Q: How much was it New England's defense and how much was it you doing or not doing?

GS: I think New England's defense has played well all season. They played well today. They would pressure at times on our quarterback, [I] thought they covered well, schematically they were sound in the run game and didn't give up big runs.

Q: Your decision to try to push it there with 11 seconds in the first half, can you talk about that? And that it resulted in a field goal for them.

GS: Well, as you saw at the end of the half, they were inside our…they were goal-to-go…so it was 57…52 seconds to go. So, we were going to use our timeouts and get the ball back somewhere in the 35 [seconds] area. We feel good about our two-minute drill. We get going, we get a little bit of a gain and it's something that we run all the time. And we didn't do it well and they came away with three points. I thought the guys were doing a good job, back and forth, and we had to go back on defense and then the quarterback sneak got it into range. It was a good call by them.

Q: You've scored three points on offense, like the last seven quarters, and you've had some dropped passes, but is there anything you can do to get more out of some of the other guys or is this who you have to play with in terms of receivers? I know, Vincent Jackson went out with the ribs there in the first half, but what's not happening? What changes can you make on offense to get it going?

GS: Like I said, before you walked in, we are going to evaluate the tape and start with me, work through with our staff and our players and get feedback, figure it out, and…you know, there is no magic pill. We have done it before as a group; we are not doing it now. So, we need to figure out why. And that's what we will do.

Q: Greg, the offense got off to a fast start, 128 yards in the first two possessions, to just come away with the three [points]. How deflating is that? And did that have an effect on the team and just kind of letting the air out a little bit?

GS: Whether it did or it didn't, you can't let it. I know they are human beings, but you are on the road, you are in a hostile environment and you just got to keep fighting. Certainly it helps if you go in there with moving the ball and scoring points, it helps you get off to a good start, but games are going to play out different every week and when you are on the road especially, you know, the previous plays can have an effect on the future plays. But, you have got to be able to put it behind you and go to the next one. That's competition. Maybe it did have an effect, I'm not sure.

Q: Greg, are you at a point where you start thinking about changing kickers?

GS: You know, I want to look and see what the cause was there. I guess, in a kicking situation, that's all they do, so we do have to examine that. I say that, not in light, that's a big 'all', it's very hard to do, but that is all he does. He plays kicks. But I like Rian [Lindell], I think he is a good kicker. I think he is going to be our kicker.

Q: You talked about catching the ball, making sure you catch them, you said that the other day. Today, at least four balls go through your hands. How frustrating was that to let opportunities slip away like that?

GS: Well, it is all part of winning. You know, the plays you have control over, you have to make, because some of them you don't. Only your opponent has control over some, so when you have a situation that you have control over and you don't make it, then you are living on borrowed time. And you know, I thought we hung in there early, it was a good football game and then as time went on and we didn't make plays, and we didn't convert. It wasn't an explosion; it was a gradual tipping of the scales. When you stop making plays, it just goes like that.

Q: Tom Brady was obviously frustrated last week in the Jets game. What you saw on film coming in – obviously he is still a Hall of Fame quarterback – but, studying film, what do you think is different this year from last year when they led the league in points?

GS: I think Brady is a great quarterback. That's not a profound statement, but they have new people that are getting worked in. But, he did some great things today, I'll tell you.

Q: Is it that simple, just getting new guys into the system?

GS: I don't know what that is. I know they did enough today to beat us and they did enough to beat the first two teams they played. So, at the end of the day, it's about winning, it's not about numbers. They are 3-0.

Q: Greg, you said you did not consider a change in quarterback. Is that because you guys are not ready or you still have faith in the old guy? What goes into the decision whether to give a young guy a try to see if he has a spark versus sticking with you veteran guy?

GS: Well, I think the way the question was posed was probably 'Does that give you the best chance to win?' and I mean, there is only one goal at the end of this thing and that's why we do it.

Q: Greg, how do you keep this team together and focused on winning at 0-3 and keep outside distractions from tearing this team apart?

GS: Well, it is definitely a choice. It is their choice. I have great confidence this team will stick together. This team will win. I said it earlier in the week, I haven't changed my feelings on the staff or team because of a game. I believe they believe that. So, it's back to work. It is a long season, we have a lot of football to play and I am confident that we will improve and we will win. So, thanks guys.

Johnthan Banks, Cornerback

(On the Patriots offense)

"They are just like any other offense, they are good."

(On the pass interference call)

"I don't know, I played the ball, I played the man, the ref has his opinion and that is what he gets paid to do. I just got to keep playing. I thought I played pretty good. I played through the ball and played through the man."

Adrian Clayborn, Defensive End

(On what happened on the first Kenbrell Thompkins touchdown)

"I don't think I was on him, I think I had the back side, but it's our defense so I have to do whatever they call, I don't have an option."

(On what happened in the second quarter to make things get away from them)

"I don't think things got away, I just think its Tom Brady, he really picked and chose what plays he wanted to call and he got us."

Lavonte David, Linebacker

(On what was the difference in this ball game)

"It's tough. You just have to take your hat off to them, they executed and we didn't."

(On playing against Tom Brady)

"He's a great quarterback, we were getting guys in his face, but sometimes he was able to make completions. With a great quarterback like that, there's really not a lot you can do."

Dashon Goldson, Safety (On the first Patriots touchdown)

"It was a breakdown in coverage and I kind of overpursued. He did a good job of cutting back."

(On the difference between the first quarter and the rest of the game)

"I am not sure, I really have to look at the tape. I don't think they did anything special. They executed their plays."

(On the Patriots wide receivers)

"They did some things, they caught some balls and they had some key possessions. They are coming along. I know they are young but they are playing with an elite quarterback. They have got a lot to live up to. That said they have to work to keep on the same page as Brady."

Leonard Johnson, Cornerback

(On the Patriots offense)

"They came out and they ran their plays, they executed, and they did a great job with their schemes."

(On the Patriots wide receivers)

"They are young, but any time you have players here on this stage they are here for a reason. They showed up big today. They made a lot of good catches to put them in position where they were set up to score. My hat goes off to them."

Rian Lindell, Kicker

(On the missed field goal in the first quarter)

"I pushed it right. Missed kicks are tough on any team in any situation. Everyone counts on me. The one true stat that seems to carry over is turnovers and [a missed field goal] is basically a turnover."

Doug Martin, Running Back

(On Sunday's loss to the Patriots)

"It's a grind every game and we just have to improve some things in practice and be ready for our next game."

(On the offense struggling to score points early in the season)

"We've got to keep working to get the offense into the end zone. We have to put points on the board. Our goal is to get into the end zone and we just have to be more efficient in those situations."

(On offensive drives stalling)

"We just have to finish. We have to execute. Everybody has to do their job and follow through. If all 11 guys do that then it shouldn't be a problem."

(On how far away the team is from being a good offense)

"It's just little things. It's little details and just executing. We are right there."

Gerald McCoy, Defensive Tackle

(On what needs to happen for them to turn it around)

"We've got to be better. Bottom line, we just didn't do what we needed to do. There isn't anything more to say about it."

(On what he can say about Tom Brady)

"He's just great. If you let him get on a roll, he will kill you. He's one of those guys you can't let get on a roll. Everyone had questions about his receiving corps and this guy has turned so many receivers into stars because of him. As long as Tom is under center and that coach is over there, they are still the Patriots."

Kevin Olgetree, Wide Receiver

(On the offense scoring just three points Sunday)

"Right now we are focusing on the next chance to get better and that's at practice, that's at film tomorrow. We will assess it, we will look at the film and try and fix the things that we didn't do so well and build on it. I still think we are taking the right steps and we got some work in front of us."

(On whether the team has a shot at the postseason after falling to 0-3)

"Our postseason is the [Arizona] Cardinals in [Week 4]."

(On whether the offense can see progress despite scoring three points)

"I really can't [say], not until we look at the film. We will look at that tomorrow and try to fix [the mistakes]. Obviously, we have to score more than three points but I think we did some good things on offense and we just have to sustain drives and put some points on the board when we get a chance."

(On productive drives stalling early in the game)

"We definitely can't let it affect us. We have to move on to the next drive, the next play and next series, but like I said, we did some good things, we are just going to have to cash in when we get a chance."

Eric Page, Wide Receiver

(On Gostkowski's kickoffs, none of which were returnable)

"You want to get the ball as many times as you can and make a play. If he is kicking out of the back of the end zone you are not getting the ball. You aren't able to give your team a better shot and I believe I can make a play if I get the ball in my hands. I approach it the same way on the first kickoff as I did the last one. You go out there and do your little routine and run a play. He kicked it through the end zone each time so we weren't able to run a play. He has a great leg. It is part of the game."

Darrelle Revis, Cornerback

(On what changed in the second quarter)

"We were playing good defense, but you got to take your hat off to Tom Brady, they went up-tempo on us and they executed."

(On how frustrating it is that the offense only put up three points)

"Right now, we all just have to stick together. I'm not on offense, I don't know what the game plan is, all I know is there my teammates and I have to stick beside them whatever the outcome is and we get to correct the mistakes tomorrow."

Mike Williams, Wide Receiver

(On the difference between the first quarter and the rest of the game)

"I don't really look at it as an individual performance, we did bad as a team, not moving the ball and not putting up points. If you move the ball and not put up points you might as well not move the ball. So I think as an offense we need to put up more points and give our defense a better chance. The first quarter they went one high man. As a receiver that is kind of disrespecting us. We try to beat one high man (safety), which is basically man-to-man across the whole board. We came out on the better end of a couple of those in the first quarter then they changed and put two safeties back. We give all the credit to them for making the adjustment. They adjusted to a lot of things. Like I said it is all credit due to them for making that adjustment. But as an offense we have to know the adjustments that are coming and have an adjustment to their adjustment. It is basically a chess game and today they came out on the better end."

Tim Wright, Tight End