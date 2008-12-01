Official website of the New England Patriots

Burress turns himself in to police, facing possible weapons charge

Plaxico Burress of the New York Giants arrived at a New York police station early Monday morning, where he was expected to be charged after accidentally shooting himself in the right thigh. The receiver arrived in a black Cadillac Escalade wearing jeans and a black coat.

NEW YORK -- Plaxico Burress of the New York Giants arrived at a New York police station early Monday morning, where he was expected to be charged after accidentally shooting himself in the right thigh. The receiver arrived in a black Cadillac Escalade wearing jeans and a black coat. Burress, who was not visibly limping, did not speak to the media and walked directly into the precinct.

Burress' lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, wrote in an e-mail to The Associated Press Sunday that he was advised the player planned to plead not guilty to criminal possession of a weapon.

"I do not expect that Mr. Burress will make a statement," Brafman wrote.

He met with Burress for about an hour Sunday at the player's home in New Jersey.

"I would ask that his fans, the Giants and the media withhold judgment in this matter until all of the facts have been disclosed," Brafman wrote to the AP.

Brafman is a well-known criminal lawyer who has defended mobsters and other high-profile figures, including hip-hop impresario Sean "Diddy" Combs on a bribery and gun possession charge in 2001.

Burress shot himself at a Manhattan nightclub Friday night and was released from a hospital early Saturday, the Giants said.

"As far as we know, he's going to be OK," general manager Jerry Reese said Sunday before the Super Bowl champions' 23-7 victory at the Washington Redskins.

Burress had already been ruled out of the game by the Giants on Friday because of a hamstring injury.

New York police and NFL security are investigating what happened Friday night. Giants linebacker Antonio Pierce was interviewed by NFL security at the team's hotel Saturday, Reese said.

The NFL wouldn't comment on the expected charge, Burress' plan to plead not guilty or the league's investigation.

"We are cooperating with the police and continuing to monitor the situation," NFL spokesman Greg Aiello said.

Pierce -- who started against Washington -- reportedly was present for the latest dramatic turn in a tumultuous season of fines and suspension for Burress.

"Antonio is working on trying to beat the Redskins right now," Reese said before kickoff. "That's where his focus is and where it should be right now."

Pierce deflected several questions after the game. He wouldn't say whether he has a lawyer and when asked if he is concerned about his own situation, Pierce replied only: "No. I'm fine where I'm at."

"I am not answering any questions about the incident that happened Friday night," the linebacker said. "If you have anything to say about the Washington Redskins, this game and moving forward, I'll answer it. Anything else, I'm not answering."

Giants coach Tom Coughlin said he spoke to his players about Burress' situation but wouldn't get into specifics.

"We all are upset about what happened with Plaxico, and hopefully he's going to be fine and so on and so forth. That's our first concern," Coughlin said. "Once that was taken care of, we knew that he was OK, then the guys got right back to focusing on the reason we were here."

Coughlin wouldn't address Burress' future with the Giants, saying only, "Questions of that nature will be discussed going forward, I'm sure."

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Adrian Phillips talks defense and Mac Jones' growth on 'NFL Total Access'

In an interview on 'NFL Total Access' with NFL Network's Maurice Jones-Drew and Mike Yam, New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips talks about the growth of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones as the young signal caller enters his third year in the league.

Mac Jones Hosts Football Skills Clinic

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones along with NOBULL hosted a football skills clinic where kids from the Metrowest YMCA participated in running drills, football exercises and group activities.

Gillette Stadium officials provide updates on renovations and improvements

Go behind-the-scenes as Gillette Stadium continues renovations in Foxborough on the lighthouse, the largest outdoor stadium video board in the country, new hospitality and concession locations, the Row of Honor and more ahead of the 2023 New England Patriots regular season.

Fanatics Day of Giving

Watch Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin host the Fanatics Merch Madness event on June 27 in the Socios.com Field House at Gillette Stadium.

Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett passes away at age 35

Ryan Mallett, a former quarterback for the Houston Texans, New England Patriots, and Baltimore Ravens, passes away at the age of 35.

Patriots Rookies Visit FCAS

Go behind the scenes at Gillette Stadium, where class is in session, with the 2023 Patriots rookies and owner Robert Kraft.

