Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Dec 21 - 02:00 PM | Sun Dec 24 - 05:55 PM

Week 16 Injury Report: Patriots at Broncos

Patriots at Broncos: 10 Important Matchups to Watch

Patriots Gameplan: How Opponents Defend Bailey Zappe, Keys to Victory, and Key Matchups vs. Broncos

Game Preview: Patriots at Broncos | NFL Week 16

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Broncos

What They're Saying: Denver Broncos

NFL Notes: Look out for Buffalo

Sights and Sounds: Week 15 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Patriots Mailbag: Evaluating the Future for Key Patriots as Regular Season Winds Down

Patriots Place OL Cole Strange on Injured Reserve

After Further Review: Evaluating the Patriots Offense in Bailey Zappe's Third Start of the Season in Week 15

3 Young Patriots Who Seized Opportunity vs. Chiefs

Game Observations: 10 Takeaways From the Patriots loss to the Chiefs in Week 15

7 Keys from Patriots 27-17 Loss to Chiefs

Chiefs at Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 15

Coach Bill Belichick 12/17: "It was competitive, they're a good football team"

Bailey Zappe 12/17: "I've got to be smarter and better"

Kevin Harris 12/17: "Tried to take advantage of my opportunities"

David Andrews 12/17: "We just didn't do a good enough job"

Jahlani Tavai 12/17: "We're not giving up on anything"

By the Numbers

HOME SWEET HOME
15-3
The Patriots all-time record at Gillette Stadium, including regular-season and postseason games.

Sep 06, 2004

HOME SWEET HOME

15-3

The Patriots all-time record at Gillette Stadium, including regular-season and postseason games.

11

The number of consecutive regular-season and postseason victories the Patriots have posted at Gillette Stadium.

12/22/02

The date of the Patriots' last defeat at Gillette Stadium, a 30-14 loss to the New York Jets.

10-0

The Patriots' record at Gillette Stadium last season, including regular-season and postseason contests. It was the first undefeated season at home in team history.

68

The total number of points the Patriots allowed at home in the 2003 regular season, setting an NFL record for the least points allowed in an eight-game home schedule.

2-0

The Patriots' record in home openers at Gillette Stadium.

SUCCESS AGAINST INDY

7

The number of interceptions recorded by Ty Law in the 10 career games he has played against Indianapolis quarterback Peyton Manning.

4-0

Bill Belichick's record against the Colts while with the Patriots.

96.6%

Adam Vinatieri's field goal percentage against the Colts, having nailed 28 of his 29 career attempts against Indianapolis.

.631

The Patriots' all-time winning percentage against the Colts, their highest success rate against any NFL teams they have played more than 10 times.

15-4

The Patriots' record against Indianapolis since 1993.

FLYING HIGH

12

The number of consecutive victories by the Patriots to end the 2003 regular season, joining the 1972 Miami Dolphins as the only teams to end the season with 12 or more consecutive wins in the Super Bowl Era.

15

The number of consecutive regular-season and postseason games the Patriots have won.

18

The number of consecutive wins in the longest winning streak in pro football history, a feat that includes regular-season and postseason games and is shared by six teams: Chicago (1933-34 and 1941-42), Cleveland (1947-48), Miami (1972-73), San Francisco (1989-90) and Denver (1997-98).

THE KRAFT ERA

106

The number of consecutive Patriots preseason, regular-season and postseason home games that have been sold out since Robert Kraft bought the team in 1994.

220

The number of consecutive Patriots games that have been televised locally.

74-34

The Patriots record at home since 1994, including preseason, regular-season and postseason games.

20-4

The Patriots' record at Gillette Stadium, including preseason, regular-season and postseason games (.833 win pct).

SEVEN SOLID SEASONS

108-65

The Patriots' record in preseason, regular-season and postseason games since 1996 (.624 win pct.).

77-51

The Patriots' regular-season record since 1996 (.602 win pct).

9-3

The Patriots' postseason record since 1996 (.750 win pct).

22-12

The Patriots' preseason record since 1996 (.647 win pct).

THE BELICHICK ERA

51-19

Head Coach Bill Belichick's record since the beginning of the 2001 season, including preseason, regular-season and postseason games.

.729

Belichick's winning percentage since 2001 in preseason, regular-season and postseason games.

45-25

Bill Belichick's overall record as head coach of the Patriots, including the regular season and the playoffs.

.642

Belichick's overall winning percentage as Patriots head coach, establishing the highest winning percentage of any coach in franchise history, including postseason games.

TOMMY GUN

46-15

Tom Brady's record as a starting quarterback in the NFL, including preseason, regular season and postseason games.

.754

Brady's winning percentage as a starter (including all games).

4

The number of quarterbacks in the Super Bowl Era (since 1966) who own a career winning percentage above .700 (Brady, Roger Staubach, Joe Montana, Kurt Warner).

6-0

Brady's career postseason record.

7-0

Brady's career overtime record (including postseason).

NOT HALF BAD

24

The number of consecutive regular-season and postseason games the Patriots have won when leading at halftime.

29-1

Their record in their last 30 games when leading at halftime.

27

The number of consecutive regular-season games the Patriots have won when leading after three quarters, leading the NFL.

TURNING OVER WINS

14-0

The Patriots' record in 2003 when they maintained a positive or even turnover differential.

26-2

The Patriots' record since the beginning of the 2001 season when they maintain a positive turnover differential.

+17

The Patriots' turnover differential in the 2003 regular season, ranking them second in the NFL.

41

The number of takeaways the Patriots recorded in the 2003 regular season, their most since 1987 (42).

