Cam Newton pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman with 'Wakanda forever' celebration

In celebration, Cam Newton has been known to channel Superman, but after his first touchdown as a Patriot, he honored a different a super hero -- Black Panther.

After running into the end zone during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Newton threw up his arms in the Wakanda salute, and while the move has become a popular celebration, it has taken on a different meaning in recent weeks.

Chadwick Boseman, the actor who brought Black Panther to life, passed away after a battle with colon cancer on Aug. 28. Boseman's death shocked fans around the world, and an outpouring of love, tributes and stories followed.

Newton was not alone in honoring Boseman by representing Wakanda. LeBron James, Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and F1's Lewis Hamilton all gave the Wakanda salute in the days after Boseman's death.