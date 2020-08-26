Official website of the New England Patriots

Newton: 'Every day is a new challenge'

Training camp blogservations 8/26: Offense still finding its way

Unfiltered Notebook 8/26: Simon stepping up, Newton's playbook catch-up

Camp-Cast 8/26: Day 13 Recap, Michel Returns

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/26

Unfiltered Notebook 8/25: Harris bringing his best

Training camp blogservations 8/25: Tempers and temperatures heating up

Depth Perception: The Secondary

Camp Cast 8/25: Day 12 Recap, Competition Ramps Up

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Training camp standouts and concerns

Unfiltered Notebook 8/24: Rookies trying to catch on

Training camp blogservations 8/24: Harry making progress

Patriots Re-Sign K Nick Folk; Sign DL Michael Barnett

Belichick: 'The team is starting to feel comfortable'

Camp-Cast 8/24: Day 11 Recap, Competition at Kicker, Offense Inconsistent

Patriots All Access: Preseason Special

Unfiltered Notebook 8/23: Edelman has young receivers on right track

Training camp blogservations: Newton taking control

Camp-Cast 8/23: Day 10 Recap, Offense Makes Progress

Unfiltered Notebook 8/22: Guy's dependability pays off, veteran kicker reportedly returning

Patriots Sign TE Paul Quessenberry and DT Xavier Williams; Release Two Players

Unfiltered Notebook 8/21: Pats offense trying to find their system

Depth Perception: Linebackers

Training camp blogservations: Pats slow things down

Camp-Cast 8/21: Day 9 Walkthrough Recap, Training Camp So Far

Cam Newton, Shaq Mason address shooting of Jacob Blake during media availability 

Aug 26, 2020 at 05:27 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

Over the weekend, Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old father from Kenosha, Wisc., was shot in the back multiple times by police officers, leaving him paralyzed and fighting for his life. After a summer of protests in name of Black men and women killed by police officers, like George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain, athletes are continuing to speak out about the injustices in our country.

The Bucks made a stand, striking Game 5 of their series against the Magic. The Detroit Lions canceled practice on Tuesday, meeting media members outside of the stadium with signs and speeches. Clippers Coach Doc Rivers addressed the media with an emotional message, and during media availability on Wednesday, Cam Newton and Shaq Mason reflected on the social and racial injustices that continue to plague the country.

"Needless to say, what's going on in this country of ours at times is extremely disgusting, and until we can find a fix, I think more than ever, we have to unify and become one as much as possible," Newton said.

As a father and a Black man, Newton said the using his position to talk to his kids and to others is crucial to ensure change happens. Awareness is first and foremost, and this year has brought so many issues to the forefront.

"From the Black Lives Matter campaign, from the social injustice, bringing awareness with that, and just everybody becoming more aware of certain things and not necessarily turning their ear or turning their face from things that are extremely blatant. It becomes hard being a father. It becomes hard knowing, yeah, what your day job is," Newton said. "But yet we have to use our platform to raise awareness for issues like this. While we're going through so much, from COVID19, this is an election year with voting and making everybody aware to vote and having issues that are still pertinent in our society and in our community and still not seeing things done. You just have to stay focused and impact the things you can impact the most."

Mason said conversations have continued in the Patriots locker room, and they will continue to advocate for justice and change.

"It runs deep, especially in our locker room ... We're pushing for change, and better things to come for our country than before," Mason said. "As far as that goes, it starts with us taking a stand, wanting change and promoting that."

This is something Newton echoed, as well.

"I do try and bring awareness from the environment that I'm into each and every day – from my children, from having open discussions in the locker room," Newton said. "Not just with all Black players – with Caucasians, as well, or whatever the race may be. I think that's the start – that we all can impact change in our own right."

