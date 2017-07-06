Can the Falcons repeat recent history and pull off a Red Sox, Cavs, Warriors, Royals, Clemson and Carolina-style comeback?

The feel-good 2014 Kansas City Royals made it to the World Series for the franchise's first trip in 29 years, much like the last season's Falcons had waited 18 long years between Super Bowl appearances. Once there, the Royals fell in heartbreaking seven-game fashion to the dynastic San Francisco Giants, seeing the tying run stranded on third in the bottom of the ninth of a 3-2 loss, courtesy of the super-human Madison Bumgarner. What a gut punch Kansas City absorbed.

But that devastation did not deter the Royals, and 2015 brought a different ending, with Kansas City dismissing the just-happy-to-be-here Mets in five games, winning in redemptive style 30 years after the franchise's first World Series title. The Royals' angst lasted all of one year.

And lest you think that such inspiring agony-to-ecstasy turnaround stories occur only at the professional level, let's not forget what Clemson football fans endured in 2016-17. The No. 1 Tigers led No. 2 Alabama 24-21 at the end of three quarters in the 2016 national championship game, only to see the unstoppable Crimson Tide score 24 fourth-quarter points to win 45-40 and secure its fourth title in seven years.

But the Tigers and quarterback DeShaun Watson did not let that bitter defeat define them or their collegiate careers. Last January, with Watson throwing for a ridiculous 420 yards, No. 2 Clemson evened the score against No. 1 Alabama, rallying for 21 final-quarter points to win 35-31. For heightened dramatic effect, the Tigers scored the game-winning touchdown with a single second left on the clock, making the near-miss as devastating as possible for the Tide. It was Clemson's first title in 35 years, and it couldn't have been any sweeter.

Lastly, there's mens college basketball and the flip-the-script routine executed by North Carolina the past two years. The favored Tar Heels, playing in the same NRG Stadium in Houston that proved to be a house of horrors for the Falcons against the Patriots, saw Villanova hit a game-winning, 25-foot three-pointer at the buzzer to win 77-74, wiping out a strong North Carolina comeback from a late 10-point deficit.

But in April of this year, the Tar Heels proved resilient enough to ensure there would be no repeat torment. They got back to the national championship game and this time took care of business, knocking off a 37-1 Gonzaga team that had been on a magic carpet ride all season long. Carolina scored the game's final eight points to win 71-65, earning the school's sixth national championship. A soul-killing loss in Houston, it seems, can be quickly overcome.