Caserio addresses marathon, then talks draft

After stating that obvious point, Caserio shared some of his thoughts on the draft class as a whole. He singled out the defensive backs as a particular position of strength this year.

"There's a lot of good productive players, both the corners and the safety position," he remarked. "One of the things that is probably unique about that position is you've seen more players who have actually played multiple positions. Some have played safety. Some have played corner. Some have played the nickel position, like the Matt Elam kid [from the University of Florida]. So, there's versatile players in the defensive backfield. They're not necessarily confined to one particular spot, which that probably speaks to the evolution.

"You're looking for guys that are versatile, can play multiple spots, and some of those players have played in more passing-oriented divisions and conferences, the SEC with some of the spread offenses and those types of things. I think there's some depth. I think there's some versatility at that position.

"The offensive line is a good group," Caserio continued, "and there are a fair amount of receivers in that group as well. I would say every year we talk about the same thing. There are going to be more players at certain positions relative to others. That's just the way it goes. You don't necessarily evaluate the players any differently than you do on a year-to-year basis."

Caserio indicated that most of the team's scouting and preparation work has been done at this late stage, but he did not rule out making any last-minute visits to prospects on whom the Patriots might need some outstanding information. It's something they've done in the past, he noted when asked specifically about that subject. Left tackle Nate Solder, for instance, was visited and worked out by o-line coach Dante Scarnecchia the week of the draft two years ago. New England then chose Solder with the 17th overall pick in the first round.

This year may be a bit different for the Patriots in terms of acquiring picks, as they head into Thursday with just five selections (one in each of the first three rounds, and two in the seventh). In recent years past, they've had as many as a dozen with which to work and make trades with other teams.

"If we end up with five [picks], we'll make five," stated Caserio. If so, he acknowledged that the team must do extra work in locating suitable rookie free agents with whom to stock the team's roster. NFL teams can have as many as 90 players heading into training camp.