Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Apr 19 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

Check out mansion Kendrick Bourne bought for his parents

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting draft picks and veteran roles

Malcolm, go (back)! Butler discusses 'surprise' return to Patriots

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

How Patriots offseason workouts are structured

A chance to Groh: Player personnel director talks draft, teambuilding

Mack Wilson, Montgomery come full circle with Celebrity Softball Game

Jabrill Peppers 4/12: "I think my best ball is ahead of me"

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

NFL Notes: Mac Jones' rookie deal provides options

Patriots Mailbag: Sizing up the draft from a Patriots perspective

Get to know newest Patriots Jabrill Peppers, DeVante Parker

Harvard Business School announces Robert K. Kraft Family Fellowship Fund

Who's up next for the Patriots Hall of Fame?

Brandon King accepts Ed Block Courage Award at virtual gala

Jalen Mills gets to swim with sharks after adopting their 'mindset'

Patriots Acquire WR DeVante Parker in Trade with Miami

Analyzing Patriots mock draft projections

Report: Patriots acquire WR DeVante Parker from Miami

Check out mansion Kendrick Bourne bought for his parents

The New England Patriots receiver fulfilled his dream of surprising his family with a new home.

Apr 18, 2022 at 01:53 PM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Kendrick Bourne.PDC
via Instagram / @BournePoly11

Kendrick Bourne might not have made it to the NFL without the love and support of his parents.

The New England Patriots receiver recently found a great way to thank them, though, surprising his mom and dad with a new home in the greater Portland, Oregon area.

"It's really exciting for me," Bourne said in a vlog posted to his personal YouTube channel over Easter weekend.

"When I bought my house I just had big plans for my whole family. So, this is one of the next steps in the chapters in my life. I'm 26 years old now. So, we'll see how they like it. I know they'll like it. They don't have a choice, ain't no going back. This is it."

For an undrafted free agent who didn't come from a big college football program, Bourne says the luxury of buying his family a home is a blessing.

In the video, Bourne's parents, Linda and Eric Turner, arrive at a Portland-area mansion they're interested in buying. A full walkthrough of the property reveals a basketball court, finished basement, sprawling views of nature from the backyard, and a home gym complete with a sauna and steam room.

But little did they know, Bourne already purchased the home for them -- a secret finally let out of the bag at the end of the tour.

"I love you guys so much," Bourne says in the video after giving his mother a new "Home Sweet Home" door mat. "I love all my family members. Everybody here right now has been a part of my life, my whole life obviously, but this is something that I've been dreaming of doing."

That being said, Bourne perhaps wishes the big purchase came during a more favorable housing market for buyers.

"I feel like the house is overpriced, honestly, but it's not about what I want," Bourne said. "It's about what they want and making them happy, man. Changing their lives."

Check out the heartwarming video below.

Related Content

news

Berj Najarian runs 2022 Boston Marathon, but that's nothing compared to his Armenian ancestors

The Patriots director of football/head coach administration is running to raise money for his non-profit Who We Are

news

Mack Wilson, Montgomery come full circle with Celebrity Softball Game

Proceeds from the event benefited the Make A Difference Foundation, which the New England Patriots linebacker credits for changing his life.

news

Damien Harris believes Celtics 'can accomplish anything' in NBA Playoffs

The Patriots running back has embraced the Boston sports scene during his time in New England.

news

Get to know newest Patriots Jabrill Peppers, DeVante Parker

New England signed Peppers in free agency and acquired Parker in a trade last week.

news

Harvard Business School announces Robert K. Kraft Family Fellowship Fund

Robert Kraft knows how financial aid can change someones life, and returned to HBS with his son, Jonathan, to announce the largest MBA fellowship fund in school history.

news

Brandon King accepts Ed Block Courage Award at virtual gala

The Patriots special teamer had quite the comeback in 2021 after missing two consecutive seasons.

news

Jalen Mills gets to swim with sharks after adopting their 'mindset'

The Patriots corner draws a lot of inspiration from the "misunderstood" sea predator.

news

How Patriots fandom inspired alpine skier Connor Hogan to achieve Paralympic dreams

Diagnosed with cerebral palsy at 18 months old, the 24-year-old thinks Foxboro could use a gold medal to go with New England's six Super Bowl trophies.

news

Trent Brown reveals reason why he re-signed in open letter to Patriots fans

The offensive lineman tested free agency before returning to New England.

news

Mac Jones presents Brockton Boys & Girls Club with $100K donation

The Patriots quarterback visited the Boys & Girls Club of South Metro in Brockton, Mass. on Tuesday to offer his time and a generous gift.

news

Brian Hoyer and family visit MSPCA-Angell in Boston

The Patriots quarterback got a first-hand look at all the work his My Cause My Cleats non-profit does for animal welfare.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting draft picks and veteran roles

Malcolm, go (back)! Butler discusses 'surprise' return to Patriots

Check out mansion Kendrick Bourne bought for his parents

How Patriots offseason workouts are structured

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

2022 Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee: Logan Mankins

Take a look back at the career of Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Logan Mankins (2005 - 2013) and don't forget to cast your vote at Patriots.com/hof.

2022 Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee: Mike Vrabel

Take a look back at the career of Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Mike Vrabel (2001 - 2008) and don't forget to cast your vote at Patriots.com/hof.

2022 Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee: Vince Wilfork

Take a look back at the career of Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Vince Wilfork (2004 - 2014) and don't forget to cast your vote at Patriots.com/hof.

Patriots Players Arrive for Offseason Program

Watch as players arrive for the first day of the Patriots offseason workout program.

Malcolm Butler on returning to New England 4/18: "Glad to be back"

Patriots defensive back Malcolm Butler addresses the media on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Matt Groh 4/15: "We are constantly trying to evolve and adapt"

Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh addresses the media during his pre-Draft press conference on Friday, April 15, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

Scouting which 50 NFL Draft prospects would best fit the New England Patriots' needs and wants.

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots eye eight 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising