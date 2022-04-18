Check out mansion Kendrick Bourne bought for his parents

Kendrick Bourne might not have made it to the NFL without the love and support of his parents.
The New England Patriots receiver recently found a great way to thank them, though, surprising his mom and dad with a new home in the greater Portland, Oregon area.
"It's really exciting for me," Bourne said in a vlog posted to his personal YouTube channel over Easter weekend.
"When I bought my house I just had big plans for my whole family. So, this is one of the next steps in the chapters in my life. I'm 26 years old now. So, we'll see how they like it. I know they'll like it. They don't have a choice, ain't no going back. This is it."
For an undrafted free agent who didn't come from a big college football program, Bourne says the luxury of buying his family a home is a blessing.
In the video, Bourne's parents, Linda and Eric Turner, arrive at a Portland-area mansion they're interested in buying. A full walkthrough of the property reveals a basketball court, finished basement, sprawling views of nature from the backyard, and a home gym complete with a sauna and steam room.
But little did they know, Bourne already purchased the home for them -- a secret finally let out of the bag at the end of the tour.
"I love you guys so much," Bourne says in the video after giving his mother a new "Home Sweet Home" door mat. "I love all my family members. Everybody here right now has been a part of my life, my whole life obviously, but this is something that I've been dreaming of doing."
That being said, Bourne perhaps wishes the big purchase came during a more favorable housing market for buyers.
"I feel like the house is overpriced, honestly, but it's not about what I want," Bourne said. "It's about what they want and making them happy, man. Changing their lives."
Check out the heartwarming video below.