Cheers for Our Hero: Corporal Jeffrey Leite

"My husband is a Corporal in the USMC. He has been with 3rd Battalion 2nd Marines out of Camp Lejeune for almost five years. He's currently training for his fourth deployment. His previous deployments include the 22nd MEU, humanitarian relief efforts after the earthquake in Haiti, and a combat deployment in Afghanistan last year. Saying Jeff is a football fanatic would be an understatement. With all the hard work he puts in each week, Pats games are the one thing he really looks forward to every weekend! Jeff is an AMAZING husband and father to our son Brian, but most importantly he is a hard working, motivated Marine and our HERO!" – Kristie Leite