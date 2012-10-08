Cheers for Our Hero: First Sergeant Timothy Corcoran

"My father has been in the Army for nearly thirty years and is currently a First Sergeant. He has literally dedicated his life to his country, and has never asked for anything in return. He doesn't feel that strangers should thank him for his service, because he believes he is simply doing his duty. Despite the challenges of being a soldier can bring, he truly loves it. He has deployed twice to Iraq and Afghanistan, and he has done countless state-side missions as a Military Police Officer with the National Guard. Many years ago he was also a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne. In his most recent deployment to Iraq, he was awarded a Bronze Star and a Combat Action Badge. I have always had to share my father because he treats each and every one of his soldiers as if they were his own children, and he has never failed to bring them all safely back home. They look up to him, both as a soldier and a man, and I am extremely proud to be able to call him my father. He is a patriot in every sense of the word." – Nenia Corcoran