Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Aug 20 - 12:24 AM | Mon Aug 23 - 11:59 PM

5 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Eagles

Game Observations: Successful business trip for Patriots in Philly 

Full Patriots - Eagles Game Highlights | Preseason Week 2

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/19

Notebook: Asiasi's confidence rising in Year Two

Day 15 blogservations: Lots of red zone work in Philly

Analysis: WR group grabs our attention

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: RB depth, Mac or Cam and more

Day 14 blogservations: Offense struggles against Eagles

Cam Newton 8/16: 'The energy is set as soon as you walk out here'

Mac Jones 8/16: 'Staying on the same page is what it is all about'

Notebook: Pats get high-energy start to joint practices

Training Camp Practice Time Updates!

Breaking down Mac Jones' Patriots debut

Notebook: Pats' veteran defenders sharing experience

5 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Washington

Game Observations: Judon, Jones impress vs. Washington

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/12

Game Notes: Stevenson has a 91-yard touchdown run

Day 12 blogservations: Tempo slows as attention turns to Washington

Cheers for Our Hero: SSG Paul S. Yuhas

Nov 06, 2012 at 04:09 AM
500x305-yuhas-our-hero.jpg
2009.

Congrats to Paul S. Yuhas of the U.S. Army, our Hero of the Week! Paul's wife nominated him with the submission below:

"SSG Paul S. Yuhas is an exemplary member of the United States Army. He has dedicated his life to serving in the armed forces. He has been deployed four times to Iraq and exhibits the qualities of a great leader and soldier. He has never voiced complaint in serving and is truly deserving of the title Patriot. Aside from his tours of duty, his loyalty and leadership transcends into his personal life as a husband and father. He watches every game he can cheering the Patriots on to the end. A true and loyal fan both to his New England Patriots and to the fellow Patriots that serve along with him in the armed forces." – Amy Yuhas

Nominate someone to be our next Hero of the Week!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Observations: Successful business trip for Patriots in Philly 

5 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Eagles

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/19

Game Notes: Matt Judon forces a fumble that leads to Patriots first points

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Eagles Preseason Week 2

Philadelphia Eagles Postgame Quotes 8/19

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 8/19: 'It's always good to put the ball in the endzone'

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 35-0 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

Press Pass: Patriots react to preseason win over Eagles

Patriots players Chase Winovich, Harvey Langi, and Cam Newton address the media on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

Cam Newton 8/19: 'We try to go out and execute as best as possible'

Patriots QB Cam Newton addresses the media on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

Chase Winovich 8/19: 'We are headed in the right direction'

Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich addresses the media on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

Full Patriots - Eagles Game Highlights | Preseason Week 2

Watch the New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles highlights during Preseason Week 2.

Harvey Langi on Interception 8/19: 'It felt like Christmas'

Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi addresses the media on Thursday, August 19, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Breaking down Patriots' Madden '22 ratings

With the release of Madden '22, let's take a look at how the Patriots' player rankings stack up in the latest release.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising