Cherry released

Cherry, 31, played primarily on special teams in 53 games for the Patriots after joining the team as an unrestricted free agent on July 25, 2001. The 6-foot-1-inch, 210-pounder is in his ninth NFL season and has played in 126 career games, recording 63 defensive tackles, three sacks and 118 special team tackles with the Patriots (2001-04), Philadelphia Eagles (2000) and New Orleans Saints (1996-99). In 2004, Cherry played in 10 games for the Patriots and recorded 13 special teams tackles, his highest single-season total since notching 17 special teams stops for the Eagles in 2000. Including this season, Cherry has recorded double-digit special teams tackle totals for eight consecutive NFL seasons. The University of California alumnus was originally drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the second round (40th overall) of the 1996 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons with the Saints before joining the Eagles during the 2000 season. The Berkeley, Calif. native signed with the Patriots prior to the 2001 season, then re-signed with the team as a free agent prior to the 2003 season. He was released by New England in the final preseason roster cutdown on Sept. 5, 2004 and was later re-signed on Oct. 6.