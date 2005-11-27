Chiefs pick off Patriots, 26-16

]()Still, with Brady only completing 22 of 40 passes for 248 yards and a miserable 42.5 passer rating, the Patriots defense stepped up its game in the second half and actually gave the team a chance after falling to a 19-3 halftime score.

The Chiefs had countless chances in the first half to really put this one away early, but the Patriots defense held them to three just enough to give the team hope going into the fourth quarter.

The Kansas City offense predictably had its way through the air with Trent Green going for 323 yards on 19 of 26 passing and a touchdown -- good for a 127.6 passer rating.

Stopping Larry Johnson was likely more on the mind of Eric Mangini and his defense but the big running back was impressive, rushing for 119 yards on 31 carries.

With Brady throwing two interceptions and the Chiefs getting into the New England red zone four times, New England was lucky to get to the locker room down only 19-3 after 30 minutes.

After holding the Patriots to zero yards on the game's opening series, the Chiefs drove down the field for the game's first score, a 1-yard Johnson run. The scoring drive was set up by a 42-yard Green to Kennison bomb. Asante Samuel was in tight, single coverage down the right sideline but never made a play for the ball and Kennison made the catch. Other than a 9-yard catch by Gonzalez, the rest of the work was done by Johnson who carried seven times for 30 yards.

As the first quarter ended, Kansas City was deep in New England territory again, second and 12 from the 14. An earlier Patriots drive ended when Brady's pass deflected off Deion Branch's hands and into Greg Wesley's of the Chiefs and that led to the drive the Chiefs were currently on.

Starting on their own 25, the Chiefs mixed pass and run, including a huge 21-yarder to Gonzalez on third and 5 to the Patriots 35. Once at the Patriots 14, Artrell Hawkins was flagged for interference on Gonzalez and with a first and goal from the 4, it looked like the Chiefs were poised to go by two touchdowns. That was until Ty Warren dropped Johnson for a 3-yard loss on second down and Green, under heavy pressure, threw incomplete on third. Kansas City settled for a 25-yard field goal to go up 10-0 in what was a moral victory for the Patriots defense up to that point.

Instead of taking advantage of the defensive stop, Brady followed by chucking his second interception of the day, this time slightly overthrowing Troy Brown on third and 9 from his own 26. Once again, it was Wesley who was the recipient of the tipped ball, returning it to the Patriots 25. Credit the Patriots defense; despite getting to the 4-yard line again, it held the Chiefs to a 20-yard field goal to keep the game within reason at 13-0. It was Larry Izzo, in at linebacker, making the third down play on a pass intended for Gonzalez in the end zone.