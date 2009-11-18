Chris Baker Conference Call Transcript

On if he was surprised by the Jets defense in the first meeting...

No, you knew they were going to come out with a package for us that we haven't seen before and they did. They did a good job of getting to Tom (Brady).

On his impression of the Jets defense...

(Inaudible). They're pretty good. They all did a really good job.

On how the team has comeback from the loss to Indianapolis...

As you know from (Eric) Mangini time, no matter what it was, if we won a big game or lost a big game, we moved on from it. That's what we did. We moved on from that game and we are really focusing on the Jets. It's the same thing.

On his reaction to the controversy over Bill Belichick's decision to go for it on fourth-and-two...

Honestly, I didn't put much thought into it. We knew it was going to be, no matter what it is, a big part of the game. It is what it is. It's nothing you can control or I can control, so I just go from there and everybody else did as well.

On if playing the Jets means anything extra to him...

I was thinking earlier in the day in the locker room about it. Over the years and knowing some of the guys, it may (mean) a little bit more for me to (play against) guys I was teammates with and am still good friends with. It'll be a lot of fun for me, to be honest.

On the importance of this game...

It is a big game. It's a big game for us and for them as well. Obviously, (it's) a huge division game. We think we can go out and beat them. That'll be big for us and get us going back on the right track of where we're trying to get to.

On Darrelle Revis...

Honestly, I think he's the best corner in the League. Each year, he's taken a big step forward and this year he's obviously gone out and taken another big step. He's probably the best cornerback in the League. I expect him to continue to grow. He works really hard and is extremely talented. He's done a great job to me and he's really come out.

On his move to New England...

Obviously, I miss a lot of my friends, (but) for me it was a positive change. I'm happy here and they're doing a lot of good things up here and I'm having a good time. I'm doing pretty good, so I can't complain.

On if it's weird to be on the other side of the rivalry...

I think; a little bit early on it was a little weird but I've kind of grown in to it. Obviously, I've been here for over half a season now. I'm definitely here, so at first it was but I've gotten to the point where it's not an issue anymore.

On if the Patriots have contempt for the Jets...