Bill Belichick 5/27: 'Impressed with the way that the guys are working'

'21 Patriots start the process again

Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick Issue Statements on Retirement of Adam Vinatieri

Former Patriots, Colts teammates celebrate Adam Vinatieri's legendary career after retirement announcement 

Adam Vinatieri announces retirement on 'Pat McAfee Show'

Patriots Announce Veteran Jersey Numbers

Onwenu setting offseason groundwork

Meyers striving for consistency

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Julio Jones trade, breaking down the QBs and more

Photos: Patriots Kick Off 2021 OTAs

NFL Notes: Patrick Chung still part of the action

High-energy Barmore has the tools to dominate

Former Patriot Eugene Chung opens up about experience as an Asian-American athlete, coach on 'Boston Globe' panel

O-line rookie Sherman's flexibility could prove his strength

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

Lawrence Guy excited to be reunited with some old teammates

'Game isn't too big' for Joshuah Bledsoe

Patriots Sign LS Wes Farnsworth

Uche, Dugger look to Pats legends for second-year jump

NFL Notes: Not much prime-time love for Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding roster strengths and weaknesses

Report: Patriots bringing back quarterback Brian Hoyer

Reports: Patriots bolster offensive line depth

Constant compete defines Mac Jones' rise to Patriots

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Chris Baker Conference Call Transcript

Nov 18, 2009 at 06:00 AM

On if he was surprised by the Jets defense in the first meeting...

No, you knew they were going to come out with a package for us that we haven't seen before and they did. They did a good job of getting to Tom (Brady).

On his impression of the Jets defense...

(Inaudible). They're pretty good. They all did a really good job.

On how the team has comeback from the loss to Indianapolis...

As you know from (Eric) Mangini time, no matter what it was, if we won a big game or lost a big game, we moved on from it. That's what we did. We moved on from that game and we are really focusing on the Jets. It's the same thing.

On his reaction to the controversy over Bill Belichick's decision to go for it on fourth-and-two...

Honestly, I didn't put much thought into it. We knew it was going to be, no matter what it is, a big part of the game. It is what it is. It's nothing you can control or I can control, so I just go from there and everybody else did as well.

On if playing the Jets means anything extra to him...

I was thinking earlier in the day in the locker room about it. Over the years and knowing some of the guys, it may (mean) a little bit more for me to (play against) guys I was teammates with and am still good friends with. It'll be a lot of fun for me, to be honest.

On the importance of this game...

It is a big game. It's a big game for us and for them as well. Obviously, (it's) a huge division game. We think we can go out and beat them. That'll be big for us and get us going back on the right track of where we're trying to get to.

On Darrelle Revis...

Honestly, I think he's the best corner in the League. Each year, he's taken a big step forward and this year he's obviously gone out and taken another big step. He's probably the best cornerback in the League. I expect him to continue to grow. He works really hard and is extremely talented. He's done a great job to me and he's really come out.

On his move to New England...

Obviously, I miss a lot of my friends, (but) for me it was a positive change. I'm happy here and they're doing a lot of good things up here and I'm having a good time. I'm doing pretty good, so I can't complain.

On if it's weird to be on the other side of the rivalry...

I think; a little bit early on it was a little weird but I've kind of grown in to it. Obviously, I've been here for over half a season now. I'm definitely here, so at first it was but I've gotten to the point where it's not an issue anymore.

On if the Patriots have contempt for the Jets...

I don't think so. I thought there was when I came up here, but it's really not. It has everything to do with one game at a time. Obviously, it's a rivalry. They know us. We know them. It was nothing that I thought it was being on that side of the rivalry. I always thought that they didn't respect us. It couldn't be further than what is in here. We have more of a healthy respect for what they do.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

