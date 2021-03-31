Chris Hogan acquired by the Cannons Lacrosse Club off of waivers

Last month, former Patriot Chris Hogan declared for the PLL draft, and while he went undrafted, Wednesday brought some good news for his budding professional lacrosse career.
The Cannons Lacrosse Club, formerly the Boston Cannons, acquired Hogan and eight other players off of waivers.
Hogan, of course, was a part of two Patriots Super Bowl championship teams, but before football, lacrosse was his sport. After being waived by the Jets in December, Hogan turned his efforts to lacrosse.
In a tweet after the news broke, Hogan summed up his feelings succinctly: LFG
Since the MLL and PLL merger, the Cannons no longer have a home stadium in Massachusetts, but Gillette Stadium has been a PLL host site in the past. Will Hogan return to play at Gillette Stadium again? Only time will tell.