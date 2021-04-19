Chris Hogan returning to Gillette Stadium field in June as part of Premier Lacrosse League 

Anyone who tuned into a Patriots game between 2016 and 2018 was well aware that Chris Hogan played collegiate lacrosse at Penn State. Now the two-time Super Bowl champ will return to Gillette Stadium as a member of the Premier Lacrosse League's Cannons LC.

The PLL unveiled their 2021 slate last week, including opening the season at Gillette Stadium June 4 through June 6. Following a training camp where Hogan will need to earn his roster spot, the Cannons will start their season with two tilts over the course of the weekend, taking on the Redwoods in the season-opener at 7 p.m. Friday, June 4, before battling the Waterdogs Sunday, June 6 at 1 p.m.