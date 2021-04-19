Chris Hogan returning to Gillette Stadium field in June as part of Premier Lacrosse League 

Official website of the New England Patriots

Apr 19, 2021
Julia Pagliarulo

Staff

Anyone who tuned into a Patriots game between 2016 and 2018 was well aware that Chris Hogan played collegiate lacrosse at Penn State. Now the two-time Super Bowl champ will return to Gillette Stadium as a member of the Premier Lacrosse League's Cannons LC.

The PLL unveiled their 2021 slate last week, including opening the season at Gillette Stadium June 4 through June 6. Following a training camp where Hogan will need to earn his roster spot, the Cannons will start their season with two tilts over the course of the weekend, taking on the Redwoods in the season-opener at 7 p.m. Friday, June 4, before battling the Waterdogs Sunday, June 6 at 1 p.m.

New England Patriots fans aren't the only ones counting down the days until Hogan's return to Foxborough. Hogan's former teammate and current Patriots center David Andrews took to Instagram last Wednesday afternoon to express his excitement and talk a little light-hearted trash.

bear6060

Hogan's former teammate Tom Brady and NFL wide receiver Marquise Goodwin also shared their excitement on Hogan's post, as did his new Cannons teammate and lacrosse superstar Paul Rabil.

Besides Hogan, the Patriots' ties to lacrosse are well-documented, with Coach Bill Belichick as a longtime fan of the sport and former collegiate player. During the PLL's inaugural weekend in 2019, Belichick and Patriots' great Tedy Bruschi were in attendance to witness the start of the new league and show their support.

Belichick's sons and Pats coaches Steve and Brian Belichick also played the sport in college, as did coach Mike Pellegrino. Finally, Patriots Director of Player Operations & Engagement Chris Mattes competed in college lacrosse as well, and even played in the PLL in 2019. The lacrosse love doesn't end with the Pats either – Revolution head coach Bruce Arena was also a talented lacrosse midfielder at Cornell University.

With all these connections, it should be a star-studded June weekend in Foxborough. Under the Commonwealth of Massachusetts' reopening plan, Gillette Stadium and the PLL will safely welcome a limited capacity of fans to each game. Buy your tickets now to be a part of the action: bit.ly/PLLatGS2021.

