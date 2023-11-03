Christian Barmore is Realizing His Potential for the Patriots Defense

The first season for this former second-rounder was extremely promising as an early-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

After trading up to begin day two, the Patriots selected Christian Barmore with the 38th overall selection. As a rookie, Barmore was well on his way to becoming an impact player, leading all first-year interior rushers with 48 quarterback pressures in year one. However, the year-two leap didn't come for the former Alabama star because of a knee injury that derailed his second season. Barmore missed seven games, eventually landing on injured reserve before returning for the end of the 2022 campaign. In his last two games, Barmore tallied 11 quarterback pressures and two stops, so the arrow began pointing upward again for a promising talent.

Over the last three weeks, we are seeing the player many hoped would be a building block for the Patriots defense. Barmore has had flashes of dominance as a three-down defender, adding excellent run defense to plays in the pass rush. The Pats defensive tackle leads all DTs with 12 stops in that span, with sacks in back-to-back games.

Barmore's improvements as a run defender make this hot streak so exciting. In the past, he had some growing pains with playing the Patriots two-gapping defensive system at the point of attack. This season, Barmore has improved his technique to be more stout in the trenches while using his lateral quickness to penetrate gaps against zone schemes.

Although there are opportunities to get vertical up the field, New England's base front mechanics have interior defensive linemen play two gaps versus the run. This means they'll build a wall across the line of scrimmage by holding their ground while reading the ball carrier through the blockers. Once the running back commits to run through a gap, the defender is expected to work into that gap to clog the rushing lane. A two-gapping technique takes discipline, anticipation based on block recognition, and, obviously, playing strength.

In head coach Bill Belichick's defense, players are often put into roles that favor their skillset, so bigger run-stuffers like Lawrence Guy will play on early downs to stop the run. On the other hand, pass-rushing specialists like linebacker Josh Uche will come on the field to pressure quarterbacks. In rare instances, hopefully, in Barmore's future, a player is good enough in both areas that the Patriots will keep him on the field for all three downs. Those are the valuable chess pieces worth building around as pillars of your defense.

Speaking to Patriots.com this week, Barmore opened up about his injury last season and how he's rounding out his game to increase his snap rate to a career-high 59.4% this season.

"It was really hard. Last year, that was not me because I never got hurt before. My mission is to work my behind off to have that not happen again," Barmore said. "That's why I train every day hard, consistently, because I never want to go through that again."

Barmore's work ethic this offseason to get himself in peak physical condition stood out to his head coach, with Belichick praising the third-year pro during this stretch of games.

"B-More's had a really good year. He's been healthy. He had a good offseason. I'd say this is the hardest he's trained or was able to train. Some of that's been a little bit rehab-related. He's had a good offseason, good training, and he's playing well," Belichick told reporters.

The other areas that Barmore credits for his improvements against the run are a bigger emphasis on film study and figuring out ways to play to his strengths within the framework of the defense.

"We can't chase plays here. We have to play our technique. When it's time, that's when it comes to you. Everybody has to do their job," Barmore said. "Coach will always tell me, when you get a chance, win your one-on-one matchups. Everybody has to focus on the call."

Barmore added that another area of growth for him has been spending multiple hours a week watching film, both of himself from the past game and of the next opponent.