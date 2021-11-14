Cleveland Browns Postgame Quotes 11/14

HEAD COACH KEVIN STEFANSKI

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCE

November 14, 2021

KS: Baker has a knee contusion, so we'll keep an eye on that. Troy Hill is on his way to the hospital and we'll update you when we have an update. Obviously, we got our butts kicked. We got outcoached in every phase, outplayed in every phase. It was very disappointing. I'm very disappointed in myself, the players, the coaches. It was not a good outgoing. First thing's first, give them credit. Give their coaches, give their players credit. Again, they outplayed us, outcoached us. With that, I will take any questions.

Q: Kevin, could Baker have played with the score –

KS: Yeah, he could have gone back. It was my choice not to put him back in.

Q: Hey, Coach. Do you have any thoughts on Mac Jones today?

KS: Yeah, I think their – Mac Jones, in particular, but their offense played really well. We could not get them off on third down.

Q: A good first drive, and then after that what happened?

KS: Yeah, I think we made some plays on the first drive. You know, made a play on fourth down there. But, really, just couldn't convert on third down. It was a – you know, didn't do a good enough job game planning. And then, ultimately, didn't do a good enough job executing. But, again, outcoached and outplayed.

Q: Kevin, it seemed like it was a struggle to get the ball in the hands to some of the receivers. Why was it such a struggle?

KS: Yeah, I think they just did a good job. They covered us. It's a good defense. It's a good pass defense. Ultimately, they just did a good job.

Q: Was anything surprising from their offense?

KS: I wouldn't say surprising, no. They just – they did a good job. They ran the ball well. They, again, converted on third downs. We just could not get off the field.

Q: Kevin, last year's team, especially down the stretch, was so consistent. Maybe you didn't win every game, but you could count on the performance. How can you explain this year's team, being so up and down from week to week, and even last year so well, but so poorly today. What do you contribute it to?

KS: Yeah, I think inconsistency is frustrating. But that's where we have to do a good job as coaches of identifying things we can correct. And then we got to have accountability with the players and correct those things. But, yeah, any time you're inconsistent like we are right now, it's really frustrating.

Q: This was the fewest amount of receiving yards that wide receivers have had for the Browns since 2016. Why was it so difficult today to get those guys involved?

KS: Yeah, well, I think we were in a lot of 13, probably with one receiver on the field, would probably be one answer. But, ultimately, we just didn't do a good enough job really on third down just getting guys open. And that's where, coaches, we have to do our parts in helping that.

Q: Kevin, you talked about so much of the uncertainty. Do you feel like this team has an identity right now? And if so, what is it?

KS: Yeah, I think it's hard when you get beat today to hang your hat on anything. And that's where, again, I would give you – I would tell you, give credit to that team. They beat us in every phase. They outcoached us in every phase.

Q: Baker Mayfield always wants to play. So did he want to go back in there when the game was out of

reach?

KS: Yeah, I mean, Baker's a competitor. I just didn't feel it was the right thing to do, to put him out there.

Q: Just looking at the bigger picture?

KS: Yes.

Q: Would it be something that – saying he would be able to go back in the game an indication that he would be good to go next week?

KS: Yes. I mean, pending how it shakes out, but yes.

Q: Kevin, the defense hasn't been playing well really the last seven games, really. They basically scored at will.

KS: Yeah, I think I – I'll just say we didn't do a good enough job as coaches, we didn't do a good enough job as coaches. Both, I can tell you from the run game, to the first and second down passing game, the third down, red zone, you name it. Not up to par in any way.

Q: I think they were six for six on their first third downs. Obviously, you know that. What's that like on the sideline?

KS: Yeah, I think during that same stretch, offensively, was also 0 for on third downs. It's just bad on both sides of the ball. Bad on offense, bad on defense. And it's – really, we have to, as coaches, look at it hard and find a way to give our guys a chance to execute and go and execute. But it was bad football.

Q: Kevin, the Troy Hill injury: Did his head hit the ground?

KS: I don't know, Tony. I'm not sure.

Q: Can you put your finger on why you guys are – I mean, I know it's –

KS: Yeah.

Q: Why was it bad football after you guys started so well?

KS: On offense you're saying or just in general?

Q: I guess on offense, particularly.

KS: Yeah, you know, again, I would give credit to them. Some of those plays that hit early, we didn't hit later in the game. You know, we came back to them and they did a nice job. So I think it's simple, that we got outplayed and outcoached.

Q: Can you talk about Baker Mayfield's interception?

KS: Yeah, we definitely didn't, you know, play well enough. After that, you know, obviously, we got fooled by their coverage. But we can't give the ball away. I mean, Baker's done a really nice job prior to this one. So we got to learn from it.

Q: You said a couple weeks that you were .500, and you're just an average team. Would you be surprised that seven games in, you'd still be talking about that?

KS: Yeah, you know, obviously, we have high expectations as players and coaches. But all we can really deal with is this one and know we got outplayed, got outcoached.

And we're .500 right now and we got a big one at home versus Detroit. And that's really got to be the focus of how we operate this week. So we got to be honest with each other. We have to be accountable for each other this week. Particularly, tomorrow, after we look at it and talk about it. And we got to find a way to move on against Detroit.

Q: Coach, are you satisfied with the effort on defense? It didn't look like it was there at all.