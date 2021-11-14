5 Keys from Patriots' 45-7 win over Cleveland

Offenses own the first quarter

There were but two drives in the first quarter, with the Browns going 11 plays for 84 yards and a touchdown to open the game and the Patriots responding with their own gritty 15-play, 83-yard drive that set a record under Bill Belichick by taking up a whopping 9:39 in game time.

For the Browns, they got great production early on from D'Ernest Johnson, who had 58 rushing yards on the drive, while they needed a fourth-down touchdown after two Patriot passes defended from the goal line. It was a textbook opening drive, but Cleveland would struggle to recreate that success.

Mac Jones had to overcome three third-and-longs on the Patriots' first drive as well as a 1st-and-20 after a holding call on Shaq Mason. Josh McDaniels mixed and matched personnel and plays, with Jones finding Hunter Henry for his sixth touchdown of the year to answer the Browns and tie the game at seven.

The Patriots offense would continue their fast start with an even more impressive drive on their third possession, going 99 yards in 11 plays with Mac finding Kendrick Bourne up the seam for a 23-yard touchdown pass that finished it off and extended the Patriots' lead at that point to 21-7.