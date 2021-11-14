Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Postgame Show (audio only) Sun Nov 14 | 04:00 PM - 06:00 PM

5 Keys from Patriots' 45-7 win over Cleveland

Game Observations: Near-perfect Patriots pile up points

Full highlights from Browns vs. Patriots: NFL Week 10

Mac Jones' 26-yard rainbow to Meyers is a thing of beauty

Can't-Miss Play: Bourne soars over two Browns to snag Jones' 23-yard TD dime

Rhamondre Stevenson bullies his way through Browns for 5-yard TD

Kyle Dugger nearly scores TD after intercepting Mayfield's pass

Hunter Henry hauls in 3-yard Touchdown

Game Day Roster Update: Multiple moves alter Patriots active roster

Patriots Activate T Trent Brown Off Injured Reserve; Place LB Jamie Collins on Injured Reserve; Elevate DL Tashawn Bower and TE Matt LaCosse to the Active Roster

How will Trent Brown's return impact Patriots o-line?

Patriots All Access: Browns Preview

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Browns Preview, Ja'Whaun Bentley 1-on-1

Notebook: Belichick traces flexible game plan approach back to Sun Tzu's Art of War

Patriots This Week: Wrapping up the Panthers and preparing for the Browns

Bill Belichick 11/12: "You play to your strengths and attack your opponents weaknesses"

Patriots Unfiltered TV: One-on-One with Ja'Whaun Bentley

Press Pass: Prepping for the Browns

Expert Predictions: Week 10 picks for Patriots vs. Browns

Two Patriots make USA Today's All-Underrated defense

5 Keys from Patriots' 45-7 win over Cleveland

Nov 14, 2021 at 03:58 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2021-5KeysFromTheGame-16x9

The Patriots raced out to a 24-7 halftime lead over the Cleveland Browns, en route to a dominant 45-7 win that gives them their fourth-straight win. Mac Jones turned in his best effort of the season, while rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson put up 100 rushing yards for the first time in his career and put up two touchdowns.

Defensively, the Patriots got another stellar effort. After allowing a long touchdown-scoring drive on the opening possession of the game, the New England D went into shutdown mode, chipping in another important takeaway and setting the stage for the offense to pull away.

Now 6-4, the Patriots continue their push into the group of AFC playoff contenders, with a quick turnaround coming this week to a Thursday night contest against the Atlanta Falcons.

Here are the keys takeaways from as impressive a victory as the Patriots have had in recent memory!

Offenses own the first quarter

There were but two drives in the first quarter, with the Browns going 11 plays for 84 yards and a touchdown to open the game and the Patriots responding with their own gritty 15-play, 83-yard drive that set a record under Bill Belichick by taking up a whopping 9:39 in game time.

For the Browns, they got great production early on from D'Ernest Johnson, who had 58 rushing yards on the drive, while they needed a fourth-down touchdown after two Patriot passes defended from the goal line. It was a textbook opening drive, but Cleveland would struggle to recreate that success.

Mac Jones had to overcome three third-and-longs on the Patriots' first drive as well as a 1st-and-20 after a holding call on Shaq Mason. Josh McDaniels mixed and matched personnel and plays, with Jones finding Hunter Henry for his sixth touchdown of the year to answer the Browns and tie the game at seven.

The Patriots offense would continue their fast start with an even more impressive drive on their third possession, going 99 yards in 11 plays with Mac finding Kendrick Bourne up the seam for a 23-yard touchdown pass that finished it off and extended the Patriots' lead at that point to 21-7.

New England's offense came out hot and stayed hot as they put together their most impressive game of the season.

Related Links

Defense keeps delivering game-changing plays

After a relentless first drive by the Browns, the Patriots defense quickly got to third down on their second drive and Kyle Dugger jumped a route and grabbed his third interception of the season, returning it to the Cleveland five-yard-line. Rhamondre Stevenson would finish it off on the ensuing play as the Patriots quickly extended their lead early in the second quarter, 14-7.

It wasn't quite three straight games with a pick-six but it was close enough, the Patriots' defense continues to make game-changing plays.

With Damien Harris out due to a concussion, the rookie Stevenson exploded for 100 yards and two touchdowns as he built on his performance last week against the Panthers. It was particularly impressive considering Stevenson was unable to practice this week.

Third-down dominance

The Patriots raced out to a 21-7 lead on the back of their excellent play on third down on both sides of the ball. The offense got off to a perfect start, going 6-for-6, while the Browns couldn't convert any of their first four third downs.

It's the most important down in football and the Patriots dominated it on both sides of the ball. Credit goes to Josh McDaniels, whose offensive gameplan had the Browns off balance all game long.

And after a slow first drive, the defense kicked into gear, getting stops on early downs then getting off the field when they had the chance. Put it all together and it was a total team win, easily the best home win of the season.

For the game, the offense converted 7-of-9 third downs, while the defense allowed just one garbage time third-down conversion out of 11 total third downs.

Mac makes a statement

Mac Jones was lights out in the game, leading the Patriots on two 90-yard-plus touchdown-scoring drives, avoiding any costly turnovers and making some of the best throws he's made all season long. After seeing his stats stagnate a bit in recent wins, Jones did it all against Cleveland, putting together his most balanced effort, throwing short and long, while executing Josh McDaniels' game plan to perfection.

For the game, Mac finished 19-of-23 for 198 yards and three touchdowns with a 141.2 passer rating.

Patriots fans have to be feeling good about the young quarterback's development and control of the offense as the most important time in the football calendar draws closer.

Patriots are now 6-4

With four-straight wins, the Patriots are now 6-4 and streaking with seven games to go. In a muddled AFC they're certainly right in the thick of it, but with four losses there remains little margin for error and with upcoming matchups against some of the conference's iron, the Patriots appear headed for some epic contests against Tennessee, Buffalo and Indianapolis, with the possibility of an AFC East title still within striking distance.

But first, they're headed to Atlanta in four days to take on a Falcons team coming off a blowout loss to the Cowboys with a chance for a fifth-straight win and then an extended break that will come at a welcome time.

Re-watch the game on NFL Game Pass

Related Content

news

5 Keys from the Patriots' 24-6 win over Panthers

Here are the key takeaways from the Patriots' takeaway-filled win over the Panthers.
news

5 Keys from Patriots' win over the Chargers

Here are the key takeaways from the Patriots win over the Chargers.
news

5 Keys from Patriots' big win over the Jets

Here are the five key takeaways from the Patriots' impressive win over the New York Jets
news

5 Keys from Patriots overtime loss to Cowboys

Here are the key takeaways from the Patriots loss to Dallas in overtime.
news

4 Keys from Patriots win over Texans

Here are the four key takeaways from the Patriots 25-22 win over Houston.
news

5 Keys from Patriots loss to Buccaneers

Here are the biggest takeaways from the Patriots last-minute loss to Tampa Bay.
news

5 Keys from Patriots' loss to Saints

Here are the key takeaways from the Patriots' loss to the Saints.
news

5 Keys from Patriots' win over the Jets

Here are the five key takeaways from the Patriots first win of the 2021 season.
news

4 Keys from Patriots opening loss to Miami

Here are the key takeaways from the Patriots' season-opening loss to the Dolphins.
news

4 Keys from Patriots preseason finale win over Giants

Here are the four key takeaways as the Patriots wrap up an undefeated 2021 preseason.
news

5 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Eagles

Here are the five biggest takeaways from the Patriots' preseason win over the Eagles.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Observations: Near-perfect Patriots pile up points

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Browns Week 10

5 Keys from Patriots' 45-7 win over Cleveland

Inactive Analysis: Smith to sit, Stevenson cleared 

Week 10 Inactives: Patriots vs. Browns

Expert Predictions: Week 10 picks for Patriots vs. Browns

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mac Jones 11/14: "When we click on all cylinders we can be pretty good"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

Bill Belichick 11/14: "Great day for us on so many different levels"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

Full highlights from Browns vs. Patriots: NFL Week 10

Watch the Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots highlights from Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

Jakobi Meyers' first career TD comes on his 135th career catch

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers' first career TD comes on his 135th career catch.

Brian Hoyer drops a dime down sideline to N'Keal Harry for 26 yards

New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer drops a dime down sideline to wide receiver N'Keal Harry for 26 yards.

Hunter Henry hauls in laser from Mac Jones for 3-yard TD

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry hauls in laser from quarterback Mac Jones for 3-yard TD.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising