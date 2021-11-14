Game Observations: Near-perfect Patriots pile up points

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Forgot about that 54-point outburst the Patriots had against the Jets a few weeks back. This latest blowout win was much more impressive because it happened against a much better opponent, albeit a banged up one.

The Browns came to Foxborough with the same 5-4 record as New England and fresh off a lopsided win of their own over a division rival, a 41-16 road thrashing of the Cincinnati Bengals.

The first quarter gave no indication, though, that this would be as dominant an effort as it turned out to be for New England. Both offenses mounted almost identical, workmanlike, sustained drives on their first possessions, both ending in goal-to-go situations and touchdown tosses to tight ends.

The turning point seemed to arrive only a few plays later. With the Browns deep in their own side of the 50, QB Baker Mayfield tossed a short, 2nd-down pass to his left that went right through the hands of his intended receiver, Donovan Peoples-Jones. The receiver missed the last two days of practice this week because of a personal matter, so, perhaps his mind wasn't entirely focused on this game.

Nevertheless, Cleveland faced a 3rd-and-long as a result of that drop. Mayfield's next throw, to his right and to the outside, was intercepted by safety Kyle Dugger, who stepped in front of the throw intended for tight end David Njoku. Dugger raced 37 yards to the Cleveland 5-yard line before being forced out of bounds.

Very next play, rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson – himself having taken zero practice snaps this past week due to a concussion – followed a pair of nice blocks and waltzed into the Browns' end zone to help give New England a 14-7 lead they'd never relinquish.

Thereafter, the Browns looked like they'd been completely knocked off-balance. Even without four of their best running backs available to them today (because of COVID and injury), the Browns ran the ball very effectively on their opening drive with veteran D'Ernest Johnson. Post-INT, though, Cleveland appeared to panic and abandon the run for the most part, yet Mayfield couldn't get much going through the air.

By contrast, the Patriots and rookie QB Mac Jones played about as perfect a game of football as we've seen from them this season. A very solid Browns defense had no answers for offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' play calls. For example, Cleveland came into this game holding other teams to an average of just 85 yards rushing per game. By halftime, New England already had 120. Stevenson had 78 of those on his own, including a five-yard touchdown. He'd finish with precisely 100 yards on 20 carries and two TDs.

New England also used screen passes and three end-arounds to wide receiver Kendrick Bourne that took advantage of the Browns' defensive aggressiveness versus the run. Most notably, the Patriots put together not one, not two, but THREE 90-plus-yard scoring drives.