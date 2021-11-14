Game Notes: Patriots offense scores over 40 points for the second time in 2021

BELICHICK BECOMES FOURTH COACH WITH 250 VICTORIES WITH ONE TEAM

Bill Belichick won his 250th regular-season game with the Patriots to tie Tom Landry (250) and become the fourth NFL coach with at least 250 career regular season wins with one team.

NFL HEAD COACHES WITH THE MOST REGULAR-SEASON WINS WITH ONE TEAM

Coach Team W L T

George Halas Chicago 318 148 31

Don Shula Miami 257 133 2

Bill Belichick New England 250 96 0

Tom Landry Dallas 250 162 6

Curly Lambeau Green Bay 209 104 21

MATTHEW JUDON TIED HIS CAREER-HIGH IN SACKS

Matthew Judon combined with Dont'a Hightower on a 9-yard sack of Cleveland QB Case Keenum in the third quarter to tie his single-season career high with 9 ½ sacks. He had 9 ½ sacks in 2019 with Baltimore.

KENDRICK BOURNE HAS THREE 10-YARD RUNS

WR Kendrick Bourne had a 15-yard run in the first quarter, an 11-yard run in the second quarter and a 17-yard run in the third quarter. He has five 10-yard runs in 2021. He had a 16-yard run at the New York Jets on Sept. 19 and a 12-yard run at Houston on Oct. 10. Prior to the 2021 season, Bourne never had a rushing attempt in his NFL career.

BOURNE FINISHES WITH 43 YARDS RUSHING

Bourne finished the game with 43 yards rushing on three carries. His 43 yards rushing are the fifth-best rushing total by a Patriots wide receiver in a game.

Most Rushing Yards by a Patriots Wide Receiver in a Game

66-yards by Cordarrelle Patterson on Dec. 23, 2018 vs. Buffalo

61-yards by Cordarrelle Patterson on Nov. 4, 2018 vs. Green Bay

48-yards by Darryl Stingley on Oct. 3, 1976 vs. Oakland

47-yards by Julian Edelman vs. Indianapolis on Nov. 18, 2012

43- yards by Kendrick Bourne vs. Cleveland Browns, Nov. 14, 2021

38-yards by Cordarrelle Patterson at Buffalo on Oct. 29, 2018

37-yards by Terry Glenn vs. Kansas City on Dec. 4, 2000

BOURNE HAS A CAREER-HIGH IN RECEIVING YARDS

Bourne caught 4 passes for a career-high 98 yards. His previous best was 96 yards vs. New Orleans on Sept. 26, 2021.

MEYERS SCORES FIRST NFL TOUCHDOWN

WR Jakobi Meyers scored his first NFL touchdown on an 11-yard pass from QB Brian Hoyer in the fourth quarter. It was his 135th career reception. He has scored on three 2-points plays.

HUNTER HENRY HAS SCORED IN SIX OF LAST SEVEN GAMES

TE Hunter Henry capped the Patriots first offensive drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass from QB Mac Jones and has now caught a touchdown pass in six of the last seven games. He added a 3-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter from Jones. Henry's seven touchdowns in 2021 are second to the eight he had as a rookie in 2016 with the Chargers.

HENRY HAS SECOND CAREER TWO-TOUCHDOWN GAME

Henry had his second career two-touchdown game. He had his first career two-touchdown game vs. Pittsburgh on Oct. 13, 2019 when he was with the Chargers.

HENRY HAS SEVEN TOUCHDOWNS THROUGH FIRST 10 GAMES

Henry has seven touchdowns through the first 10 games, the most since Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski each had seven through the first 10 games of the 2015 season.

ROOKIE RB RHAMONDRE STEVENSON HAS CAREER DAY

RB Rhamondre Stevenson made his first NFL start and had a career-day. He had his first career 100-yard game and his first two-touchdown game. Stevenson finished with 100 yards on 20 carries for a 5.0-yard average. He scored on a 5-yard run in the second quarter and a 2-yard run in the third quarter. It is the fourth 100-yard game for the Patriots in 2021. Damien Harris has three 100-yard games.

DUGGER'S 37-YARD INTERCEPTION RETURN SETS UP A SECOND-QUARTER TOUCHDOWN

DB Kyle Dugger picked off a QB Baker Mayfield pass in the second quarter and returned it 37-yards to the Cleveland 5-yard line to set up a 5-yard touchdown run by RB Rhamondre Stevenson on the very next play. It was Dugger's third interception of the season

MAC JONES THROWS THREE TOUCHDOWNS; FOURTH MULTI-TD GAME OF 2021

QB Mac Jones had his first career three-touchdown performance. It marked his fourth game in 2021 with at least two touchdowns. Jones is the first New England rookie quarterback to throw at least three touchdowns in game since Drew Bledsoe had four touchdown passes in Week 18 of the 1993 season vs. Miami on Jan. 2, 1994. Jones is the first rookie in franchise history with at least three touchdown passes and no interceptions in a single game. The record for most games with at least two touchdown passes by a rookie quarterback is Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers with 10 games in 2020.

JONES FINISHES WITH 82.6 PERCENT COMPLETION PERCENTAGE

Jones completed 19-of-23 passes 198 yards for an 82.6 completion percentage. He has finished with a 70-plus completion percentage in six of his 10 games in 2021. The rookie record is nine games with a 70+ percent completion percentage by Dak Prescott in 2016. The NFL record is 13 games by Drew Brees in 2017.

HOYER THROWS SECOND TD AS A MEMBER OF THE PATRIOTS