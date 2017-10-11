Coach Belichick gets in the fall spirit

It isn't fall in New England without staple autumnal activities -- apple picking, leaf peeping, pumpkin carving. And apparently few people know this better than Coach Bill Belichick.
Yes, you read that right.
Coach Belichick spent the long weekend soaking up all the fall fun, according to his longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday's Instagram account.
The couple went apple and grape picking at Lookout Farm in Natick and both rocked perfectly fall outfits to fit the occasion. In a post a few days later, Linda shared what became of those apples -- a delicious looking apple crisp pie.
In his weekly interview on WEEI, Coach Belichick was asked about the day, and he seemed to have enjoyed the outing.
"Great time of year. Nothing better than fall in New England," Coach said. "[The apples] are out there. There's a ton of them."
Well, you heard the man. Get out there and pick some apples.