Colvin, Compton placed on IR; Pass, Wilbert Brown signed

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have placed linebacker Rosevelt Colvin and guard Mike Compton on injured reserve today. Subsequently, the team announced the re-signing of running back Patrick Pass were awarded their claim on offensive lineman Wilbert Brown off waivers from the Washington Redskins.

Pass, 25, was originally drafted by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2000 NFL draft (239th overall) out of Georgia. The 5-foot-10-inch, 217-pound running back appeared in 36 games in his first three seasons with the Patriots, including two starts. He averaged 4.0 yards per carry on 23 career rushes and added 10 receptions for 83 yards. The past two seasons, he also had 17 kick returns for 345 yards, a 20.3-yard average. In three seasons, he compiled 21 special teams tackles.

Brown, 26, originally signed with the San Diego Chargers as a rookie free agent out of Houston following the 1999 NFL draft. He made the team as a rookie and appeared in five games in a reserve role. He remained with the Chargers through the 2000 season, but did not participate in any games that year. In 2001, he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was allocated to the Frankfurt Galaxy of NFL Europe. Last year, the 6-foot-2-inch, 320-pound lineman signed with the Washington Redskins on July 16 and appeared in 14 games at guard for the Redskins.

Both Colvin and Compton suffered injuries Week 2 at Philadelphia and both were placed on injured reserve today. Colvin, 26, suffered a fractured left hip after recording a tackle and a fumble recovery against the Eagles. In his Patriots debut at Buffalo (9/7/03), he recorded four tackles, including a sack on Drew Bledsoe.