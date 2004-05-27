Colvin confident with his progress

]() Colvin has already showered after his latest workout with strength coaches Mike Woicik and Markus Paul and trainers Jim Whalen and Joe Van Allen. This day in Foxborough is not unlike the couple of hundred that preceded it. Every day provides a new challenge, and even though some prove more productive than others in terms of tangible progress, Colvin understands the importance each holds in the grand scheme of his return.

But the questions of will he return have officially been replaced by queries wondering when.

"I can go out there right now, but it's a totally different thing when you put on the pads and have a guy pushing on you," Colvin said. "What we do is come in every week and do something that is football related, just like the offseason program here, everything you do is position or football specific."

Over the past four months or so, Colvin's work has progressed greatly. At the start, basic things like jogging and simple leg slides were cause for celebration. The goal at that time was working toward perfecting the skills he would need to live a normal life.

After a couple of months of that, after he passed those tests and proved ready to take on bigger challenges, Colvin the man began to re-evolve into Colvin the football player.

"Two months ago, it was 'OK, now that we can jog let's take another step,'" he said. "'Let's start to become a professional athlete, let's start to become a professional football player all over again.' That's what we do every week. Every week we get into something new. As far as running, cutting and doing all of those things … that's not the problem. I can do all those things, I just need to be able to do them well."

When exactly that will take place is still unknown. A couple of months ago, Colvin had started to grow impatient because he believed his rehab had stagnated. With little noticeable improvement on a daily basis, he was forced to perform the same mindless exercises for roughly six weeks. Then all of sudden he remembers one day over the weekend where he felt it all coming together.

"I was like, 'Man, I feel really good,'" he said. "From there, it just keeps going. It all depends on when the muscle around the joint starts to feel comfortable and starts to understand this is what I was doing before the injury happened and I now feel comfortable stepping out there and doing it again.