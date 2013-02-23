Combine day 3 breakdown

INDIANAPOLIS - Things will slow down a bit on Saturday at the 2013 NFL Combine as the bulk of the coaches and GMs expected to do press conferences have already completed them.

As the schedule stands, only Giants GM Jerry Reese and Jaguars coach Gus Bradley are expected to do press conferences today, at 10a.m. and 11:45 a.m., respectively. ESPNBoston.com did report, though, that Ravens Super Bowl-champion head coach John Harbaugh could be added to the schedule at some point. Harbaugh generally does a Combine press conference each year.