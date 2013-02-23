Official website of the New England Patriots

Combine day 3 breakdown

Feb 22, 2013 at 07:45 PM
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

Jimmay Mundine.

INDIANAPOLIS - Things will slow down a bit on Saturday at the 2013 NFL Combine as the bulk of the coaches and GMs expected to do press conferences have already completed them.

As the schedule stands, only Giants GM Jerry Reese and Jaguars coach Gus Bradley are expected to do press conferences today, at 10a.m. and 11:45 a.m., respectively. ESPNBoston.com did report, though, that Ravens Super Bowl-champion head coach John Harbaugh could be added to the schedule at some point. Harbaugh generally does a Combine press conference each year.

The bulk of the day for the media will be spent interviewing players, as the defensive ends, defensive tackles and linebackers will make their way through the media workroom at Lucas Oil Field. Saturday will also see the first day of on-field drills for the prospects (with TV coverage on NFL Network), as the offensive linemen and tight ends get a chance to "run around in shorts," as they say.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

