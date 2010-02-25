Combine position analysis: A wide-open field at TE

]()Ironically, coming out of high school, Peek planned to go to Florida, but changed his mind when Meyer took over as head coach for the same reason he wound up transferring away from Tech. Peek thought Meyer's offense wouldn't utilize him. But Peek was effusive in his praise of Belichick's other good friend in the college coaching ranks.

"Nick Saban is a protégé of Bill Belichick," Peek began during his Combine Q&A with reporters. "Everything that they do is that business mentality. Be a professional, show up on time, be the right person off the field, do the correct things when you're not asked to do them. Just show up for the film [sessions], the meetings, putting in the hours on the practice field. All those things tie in and translate seamlessly into Belichick's system.

"You always see the Patriots [scouts] there [at Alabama]," Peek added. "I think it's because they understand he's already groomed them to be NFL players in that system. It's the same culture, same philosophy – team first, hard work, commitment."

Peek acknowledged that Patriots scouts met with him during Senior Bowl week last month.

Tony Moeaki, Iowa (6-3, 252)

Comparisons to former Hawkeye Dallas Clark are inevitable.

Dennis Pitta, BYU (6-4-245)

A Mormon who's already completed his religious mission work, Pitta is a self-described "late bloomer" on the football field. He was a second-team, AP All-American in '09, mainly for his ability to get open in the passing game. Interesting off-the-field note: his quarterback at BYU is also his brother-in-law.

SLEEPERS

(Expected selection: Rounds 6-7; undrafted rookie free agents)

Michael Hoomanawanui, Illinois (6-4, 267)

Hoomanawanui could be more of a traditional blocking tight end at the next level, based on his size and limited pass-catching history for the Illini. He was invited to the Combine despite starting just five of the eight games he played last season (an ankle injury slowed him).