The Prep Cook will prepare and produce all Barbeque Pork, Brisket, Gyro Meat and soups and chowder for food courts and portable locations while ensuring all health, sanitation and HACCP guidelines are followed. The commissary prep cook will prepare and produce hot foods for certain other departments such as security and parking as directed by the Commissary Manager. After production is complete, the prep cook will be responsible for the overall cleanliness of food production areas, and safeguarding of food production equipment. The commissary prep cook will perform all other duties as assigned by commissary manager.