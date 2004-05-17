Official website of the New England Patriots

Commissary Prep Cook

May 17, 2004 at 03:52 AM

The primary function of the Commissary Prep Cook is production of concession products to augment food court operations.

The Prep Cook will prepare and produce all Barbeque Pork, Brisket, Gyro Meat and soups and chowder for food courts and portable locations while ensuring all health, sanitation and HACCP guidelines are followed. The commissary prep cook will prepare and produce hot foods for certain other departments such as security and parking as directed by the Commissary Manager. After production is complete, the prep cook will be responsible for the overall cleanliness of food production areas, and safeguarding of food production equipment. The commissary prep cook will perform all other duties as assigned by commissary manager.

  • Prepare a variety of items to be served at our food court locations including, but not limited to: BBQ Pork, BBQ Brisket, Gyros and soups
  • Prepare hot meals for other operational departments such as security, parking, etc.
  • Keeping all commissary cooking areas clean and safe at all times
  • Perform other duties required by the Commissary Manager as neededCandidates should have experience in food preparation. Professional cooking experience preferred but not required.

Applicants will only be working during Patriot home games, which occur 10-12 times per year. Each event will require ~12 hours of work for the day.

All qualified applicants will be contacted in mid to late June or early July for interviews.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

