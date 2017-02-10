Conan surprises James White with new truck

There James enjoyed the California sunshine, rollercoasters and led the parade throughout the park before heading back to Boston for yet another parade.

While the NFL did away with the Super Bowl MVP truck last year, James still managed to get a new ride. Enter: Conan O'Brien.

James paid a visit to "Conan" and was surprised by what followed. Conan brought up what Tom had said about his teammate, that he was the one who deserved the honor.

"That felt nice but I mean, I wouldn't get 14 catches if he wasn't throwing me the ball. He's more than well deserving of that award," James said. "He's our leader, the reason we fought back into the game."

"Brady did say, actually his quote was I think, that he would have given you the MVP truck, and this is kind of nice because Ford agreed with Brady," Conan said. "Here it is, it's all yours."

Though Conan joked he would need to return it in 24 hours, the truck is all his. Have yourself a week, James.