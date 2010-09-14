Corwin Brown Conference Call - 9/14/2010

Patriots Defensive Backs Coach Corwin Brown addresses the media during his conference call on Tuesday, September 14, 2010.

Q: How did the young cornerbacks fair against Terrell Owens and Chad Ochocinco on Sunday?

CB: We try to look at things as a team and we thought there were some things that we did well and there were some things we need to work on. But overall, we were just happy with the win more than anything else.

Q: Where did Patrick Chung's production come from on Sunday?

CB: There were a variety of things, but what gets hidden in the stats is when someone has a good day, it's usually because there are other guys doing a good job in their areas. He had some good plays, but there were a bunch of guys that did a lot of really good things on those plays that sometimes don't show up in the stats.

Q: Is there any specific developmental aspect that Chung excelled at this preseason?

CB: I think it's more just a maturity thing. As a staff, we've asked him to do some things, just like we've asked a bunch of the guys to do some things. He, like everyone else, is working like everyone else to go out and improve and to try to do the things we're coaching them to do. I think it's more a product of that, and not so much what I'm trying to do with him. I play a small role. Everybody has their role. I think he's trying to do his role. We couple all that together, and it's been OK.

Q: Who does Patrick Chung's playing style remind you of?

CB: You know, I haven't really thought about it. I try not to compare and contrast players. When I watch him play, I really just focus on what he's doing right. Then I try to watch the things he needs to work on and just go from there. I haven't really had time to sit back and think about who he reminds me of right now, just really trying to get ready for the next week to tell you the truth.

Q: How has it been reconnecting with a guy like Sergio Brown?

CB: It's been good because we have some familiarity with each other. He understands me and I understand him, so I think that makes both of our transitions a little bit better.

Q: Was there a reason for Brandon Meriweather playing on the sideline in the base package on Sunday?

CB: No, everyone that comes to the game, like I said, we all have our roles here - coaches included. Each and every week, coach puts together what everyone's role is going to be and we just go from there. We really don't think about who did what last year or last week. Each week is its own entity, and we just focus on that.

Q: Do you foresee Meriweather getting back in the base package or do you like how it worked on Sunday?

CB: That's all based on as a staff how we see things come together. Right now, we're just trying to get ready for the Jets.

Q: Is the Jets' offense taxing as far as covering the middle of the field?

CB: It's taxing because they have a lot of weapons. They have great receivers. They have great receivers. They have great tight ends. The quarterback - I've been watching him since he was in college. He can make every throw. He's accurate. I think he's really, really competitive. They pose some problems and they have the running backs that can play out of the backfield.

Q: How have you seen Mark Sanchez take steps forward from year one to year two?

CB: I haven't really compared stats from year one to year two because stats can be misleading. I just know that he has a big arm and he knows where to go with the ball. If you leave guys uncovered, he can hurt you.

Q: Did you face him when he was in college?

CB: Yes, when I was at Notre Dame. Yes I did.

Q: Can you use anything from then to now?

CB: Well you know, like I said, things are different from week to week, so they are certainly going to be different from year to year. He's working with Schotty [Brian Schottenheimer]. Schotty's a really good coach. I've worked with him before and he's going to pose us some problems.

Q: How do you see Jarrad Page fitting into this team?