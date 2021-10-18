Dallas Cowboys Postgame Quotes 10/17

QUARTERBACK DAK PRESCOTT

Postgame Press Conference

Sunday, October 17, 2021

Q: Can you talk about all the adversity this group overcame today going in and you making the plays in that moment to win?

DP: Yeah, I think today just showed our resiliency time and time again. Defense making plays – obviously they came out their first two series and got some touchdowns and for them to dig in, really step up and make plays – For the defense to get an interception return in a moment where you need it, for the offense to bite itself in the butt all game long, my turnovers down in the red zone, missing out on points, but just to have the chance to tie the game, to have the chance to win the game, and we were able to do that, I think it just speaks to the resiliency of this bunch and this that team and the bond we've created. We're not going to give up, and all we need is a chance, and I think that that showed tonight.

Q: That doesn't look like a Jordan shoe on your right foot.

DP: I mean, something we'll figure out. I figured when we weren't playing for a week, I would give you guys something to talk about and speculate on this time, so there you go.

Q: Did it happen on the throw? Could you tell?

DP: Yeah the last throw, just came down funny. That's what it was. It will be checked out, I'll be fine, I can promise you that. Great time to be going into the bye week. As I said, you all can have fun with it this week.

Q: So just talk about the emotions of that play. You hit the game winner and you're celebrating, and then you got pain in your leg?

DP: Yeah, it's like, "no way." Life keeps throwing punches and I'm going to keep throwing them back. Yeah, it's part of it. It's a physical game we play. As I said, I'll be fine. I've got a lot of confidence in myself and the medical team, and as I said I feel good. This is a precaution. But, yeah, just more so thinking about the touchdown. Didn't hurt as bad obviously when you score and win the game. All that is a plus. Credit to CeeDee [Lamb] right there and just the play call just for us to get in that moment and to be able to go score and capitalize on that, great call by Kellen [Moore].

Q: What does a win like this mean for you all?

DP: It's huge. Going into the bye week being what, 5-1? Yeah, it's huge. Five straight now. Obviously started this thing with the road win and then going three at home, being able to come here, a place like this with so much success, great atmosphere, great coach on the other side. For us to just stay resilient, I think it speaks on what McCarthy talks about, just our culture and building the right culture, building the winning culture, and knowing that it takes winning these games. We found a way to keep swinging and come out with a win. Take this confidence go into the bye week, get better, work on ourselves, and come out of this thing with this momentum.

Q: If you hadn't scored a walk-off touchdown would you have been able to take any more snaps?

DP: Yeah, for sure. Yeah, it was a little pain, but, no, for sure I would've been able to keep going. Obviously the adrenaline would've been up and may not have even felt it at the time. I think the time you relax you're like, oh, there it is.

Q: Any kind of pop you felt?

DP: Not necessarily. Just came down funny. Didn't like what I felt. But as I said, it was something we'll check out and I could have kept playing if I had to and I'll be fine.

Q: Is it something that given that it's right calf, right ankle you have to be more concerned with?

DP: I don't know if I have to be more concerned about it on the right leg than the left leg, but we'll take or precautions, look at it tomorrow, and we'll know from there.

Q: Do you think this is a really significant game because of what's been accomplished here by the Patriots, what Bill Belichick represents? This is a significant moment for you guys to try to win a game in this scenario.

DP: I mean every game in the NFL is tough. When you come up to a place like this with so much success, knowing what they're going against and how desperate you can say they are trying to get a win and get things rolling on their end. Yeah, it was very important for us to come in and lock in knowing we're going on a bye week. We needed to focus in on this week and not what next week meant. Obviously coming off the three-game sweep we couldn't put our head down and think that we done something. As I say, shows the resiliency all night long in all those different moments, and to be able to have a chance at the end to win it and us to go do it speaks volumes.

Q: Going off that, (indiscernible) for more yards today against the a Bill Belichick defense than any quarterback has ever done. With all he's accomplished, what does that mean to you?

DP: Yeah, I mean, credit those guys outside in the offensive line for protecting. I didn't know that until Zeke [Ezekiel Elliot] told me until the locker room. I think the receivers that I had, we were able to get them the ball, and they do things we saw after the catch. Offensive line held up. Couple times had to get out the pocket and those guys went and made – got open on the scramble. It's not about me, it's about the whole team. It's about the practice we put into it. It's about the way we go about our practices, the way we built our team, and just a product of I guess the stats. But at the same time, it's the unselfishness. It starts up front with communication and how we are protected and those guys getting open, and they make my job easy.

Q: How emotional was CeeDee Lamb after that game? He said he loved you a couple of times.

DP: Yeah, I mean, I didn't think it was more than normal. Now that I know that, I might go give him another one. Yeah, he was excited. It was a big game for him. Caught the fade ball in the end zone for the first touchdown and being able to finish that one off. Went to him a bunch tonight and he made some great plays, and that's what we expect out of him.

Q: When you come up for the drive in overtime or even the end of regulation, are you just thinking, this is what we do on Wednesdays and Thursdays in practice?

DP: Yeah, I mean, that's what we talked about, this is the position we want to be in. We have a chance to go finish this game. Obviously we didn't get the touchdown end of regulation, but we were able to put ourselves in a position for Greg [Zuerlein to go out there and make another clutch kick. For the defense to come up big and give us the ball back in overtime at that moment, we knew the game was ours. Just had to concentrate one play at time, and we did. It was a beauty.

Q: How big was that play by Cedrick Wilson on fourth down?

DP: Oh, yeah, huge. Great play call. Great play call that I'm very comfortable in, very comfortable with. The moment he came in, obviously I started my reads and knowing that he was coming open right there, great catch by him. Great job to get his feet down. Without that, we're not up here talking about the win.

Q: Not just today, you had so many penalties that you were able to work through and still be productive offensively. Kind of been that way most of the season. Is that like the neutral thinking you guys talk about?

DP: Yeah, for sure. Credit to Chad Weldon. (Phonetic) definitely talk about the neutral thinking and how much we go over that and how important it is for us to stay in that moment. I think when these penalties comes up it's almost a challenge that the guys embrace more than – I shouldn't say more than normal, but they know that with the self-inflicted wounds we've got to overcome that, and now it's on us or we're just going to keep pushing ourselves back. Guys time and time again make the plays that we need to get us back in third and manageable or go and get the first down. As I said, I think it just speaks to the resiliency of that team and just never give up. As long as you give us a chance, we're going to take the best shot.

Q: How have you seen Randy Gregory grow as a player on and off the field?

DP: Yeah, Randy is a special player, very fortunate to have, very fortunate that we're not going against him on Sundays. He gives us headaches all week long. Two-minute drills on Thursdays. We know how special he is just from practice. He's a guy that iron sharpens iron – our tackles get better every time they go against him. On Sundays he's making plays and making plays that make a difference in the game. He's grown so much in every aspect of his life. As I said, just proud of him and having him on this team.

Q: The strip sack, Trevon Diggs interception, overtime defense. How just timely were some of the defensive stops today from your vantage point?

DP: They were huge. Touchdowns in overtime, I mean, that's a difference maker. Gets the whole thing rolling. The wave of emotions and turn of events right there at the end starts right with that interception return.

It's special. Those guys are special. Those guys are a special group the way they communicate, they way that they play. As I said, they gave me headaches all week long, so it's great to see them come out on Sundays and see them do the same to the opposing quarterback. Yeah, glad they're on my side.

Q: On that goal line stop, did you think you got in on third down?

DP: I thought I did. Yeah, once again, I thought I did. I've got to squeeze the ball tighter on the fourth. I thought I initially had crossed and maybe that's why I pulled it back. Yeah, the guy got it out. Yeah, I thought I did, so, I mean, we'll have to figure something out about those.

Q: Game like that, is it fun or it is nerve wracking for you?

DP: Oh, it's fun. As long as you have a chance it's fun. Those are the moments we ask for. What's I kept echoing to the offense every time we had a chance to go back out there on the field was this is what we practice, this is what we preach, just having a chance to go win the game when our backs are against the wall. We're a resilient team. We're going to keep fighting. All we need is a chance, and it showed on a few drives at the end.

Just being pushed back right there on that third and long and CeeDee making a big catch and the offensive line protecting the play call, yeah, we believe in each other. It's a very unselfish group. When you have a group like this, you believe in yourselves no matter what. No matter what's against you. All you're going to ask for is a chance, and proved to tonight.

Q: The unselfishness, CeeDee was saying that, "Yeah, I had the game winning touchdown, but Cedrick Wilson made a bigger play." How did you think you all created that culture?

DP: It's just a brotherhood. Just the way that we interact with each other throughout the building, off the field, and then it all just shows on the field. For CeeDee to say that, he's right. That's huge. Without Ced's catch we're not talking CeeDee's touchdown or overtime pretty much. So, yeah, it's huge. It's a special group and a group that I'm so privileged to be a part of.

Q: Taking your right hand away, seemed like they tried to take the running game away early. Is that...

DP: Yeah, I think we still had some success in the run game. Coaches did a great job. Kellen changing up, make some halftime adjustments. Had a package there for us in the second half. We were able to get some yards on the run game. Yeah, when we needed to make plays it was the passing game. As I told you all, our fast ball is our unselfishness, and as long as we do that, it's going to be tough for somebody.

Q: 5-1, going into the bye week, is that a massage to the rest of the league, we're for real, we're Super Bowl contenders?

DP: We know we're for real. I don't think we're out here trying to send a message to anybody, more so than we're showing it to ourselves. Just holding each other accountable to our standards and expectations. That's what we're going to continue to do as a team, offensive as a unit, defense as a unit, special teams as a unit. All together coaches down to the players, we have high expectations and understanding that we live by, practice by, and play by. That's all it's about, is coming out here every day and proving it to one another.

Q: Other side of the ball, what did you see from Mac Jones today?

DP: Yeah, Mac, I don't watch the offense and their plays and what the other quarterback is doing, to be honest. I'm watching – I look at my iPad, looking up at certain situations. I just credit my defense to getting after them.

Q: You'll get an MRI tomorrow, an evaluation?