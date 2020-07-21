Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21

Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

Do Your Part: A Patriots All Access Special 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

James White balances challenging offseason

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

Tuesday, Jul 21, 2020 04:33 PM

Damien Harris surprises mom with new car in heartwarming video

You may want to grab your tissues. We've got a heartwarming video in our feeds.

After his first season in the NFL, Damien Harris wanted to say thank you to a very special person who supported him along the way, and he did so in incredible fashion.

In an Instagram post on Monday night, Harris shared how he managed to pull off an epic surprise for his mother's birthday. Lynn Harris stood in the driveway with a blindfold on, and when she removed it, she saw a brand new car, complete with a big red bow.

Her reaction is priceless. Speechless and overcome with her emotion, the two hug each other and don't let go.

"For 23 years you have supported me, sacrificed for me, but most importantly you have loved me unwaveringly," Harris wrote on Instagram. "Everyday I will continue trying to repay you and honor you in everything I do! Happy Birthday, i'll always be your mommas boy! Love you till infinity."

In the comments, teammates like James White, Julian Edelman, Sony Michel, Brandon Bolden, Jarrett Stidham, N'Keal Harry, Joejuan Williams and Mohamed Sanu showed love for Harris's gift. Dont'a Hightower wrote: "No greater and better feeling bro!! To many more blessings and opportunities. I'm proud for you."

You can check out pictures in the Instagram below. The video of her reaction is the second slide.

Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'
news

Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Watch Stephon Gilmore find out he got a 99 rating on Madden. 
Julian Edelman shares message of 'compassion, empathy and love' in light of DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts
news

Julian Edelman shares message of 'compassion, empathy and love' in light of DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts

After DeSean Jackson shared anti-Semitic posts on Instagram, Julian Edelman posted a heartfelt video and invited the Eagle to have open conversation.
Cam the Man: Newton off the field 
news

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Meet new Patriot, Cam Newton, and all he brings off the football field. 
Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing
news

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Reactions poured in after the Patriots announced signing Cam Newton. 
As annual 'Team Jack Trifecta' goes virtual, Rex Burkhead continues to shine light on pediatric brain cancer funding 
news

As annual 'Team Jack Trifecta' goes virtual, Rex Burkhead continues to shine light on pediatric brain cancer funding 

The Team Jack Foundation's annual Trifecta even is going virtual from July 11 to 18 to raise money for pediatric brain cancer funding. 
Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special
news

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Patriots players, coaches and scouts have roundtable discussions about race on special episode of Patriots All Access. 
James White holds Q&A with Zone Members during virtual Scholar Athletes Gala
news

James White holds Q&A with Zone Members during virtual Scholar Athletes Gala

James White holds Q&A with Zone Members during virtual Scholar Athletes Gala.
Patrick Chung surprises local Patriots fans by delivering their takeout
news

Patrick Chung surprises local Patriots fans by delivering their takeout

Patrick Chung surprised a family of Patriots fans by delivering their takeout. 
Teammates, Kraft, Belichick show their respect for Devin McCourty during Boston Uncornered event
news

Teammates, Kraft, Belichick show their respect for Devin McCourty during Boston Uncornered event

Devin McCourty's current and former teammates, family, friends, coaches and more let him know just how much of a role model he has been to all.
Deatrich Wise Jr.'s Big Man Camp goes virtual, offering technique, perspective and positivity 
news

Deatrich Wise Jr.'s Big Man Camp goes virtual, offering technique, perspective and positivity 

Deatrich Wise Jr.'s second year of Big Man Camps looks different this year, but the mission is the same. 
Devin and Jason McCourty host roundtable discussion about racism and protests on "Double Coverage"
news

Devin and Jason McCourty host roundtable discussion about racism and protests on "Double Coverage"

Devin and Jason McCourty used their platform to hold honest discussions about racism and creating change.

