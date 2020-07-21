Damien Harris surprises mom with new car in heartwarming video

You may want to grab your tissues. We've got a heartwarming video in our feeds.

After his first season in the NFL, Damien Harris wanted to say thank you to a very special person who supported him along the way, and he did so in incredible fashion.

In an Instagram post on Monday night, Harris shared how he managed to pull off an epic surprise for his mother's birthday. Lynn Harris stood in the driveway with a blindfold on, and when she removed it, she saw a brand new car, complete with a big red bow.

Her reaction is priceless. Speechless and overcome with her emotion, the two hug each other and don't let go.

"For 23 years you have supported me, sacrificed for me, but most importantly you have loved me unwaveringly," Harris wrote on Instagram. "Everyday I will continue trying to repay you and honor you in everything I do! Happy Birthday, i'll always be your mommas boy! Love you till infinity."

In the comments, teammates like James White, Julian Edelman, Sony Michel, Brandon Bolden, Jarrett Stidham, N'Keal Harry, Joejuan Williams and Mohamed Sanu showed love for Harris's gift. Dont'a Hightower wrote: "No greater and better feeling bro!! To many more blessings and opportunities. I'm proud for you."