Dante's Peak: Inside Dante Scarnecchia's Legendary Path to Patriots Hall of Fame

The next piece to Scarnecchia's coaching greatness was his belief in consistent repetition on the practice field: "I think that repetition is the mother of learning. And if you can get guys to do things right, over and over and over again, that will become a good habit," he said. Although you'd expect professional football drills to be overly complex, the beauty of Scar's offensive line drills was in their simplicity. Often nicknamed "Dante's Inferno" for its intensity level, the Pats offensive linemen would work in the back left-hand corner of the training camp fields, where a patch of turf was designed for Scar to work with the offensive line.

"I think sometimes people take things and they over-complicate them. You could take Dante Scarnecchia's technique and the principles he believes in and apply them at any level of football," current captain David Andrews said. "I think that's something truly special. It doesn't matter if you're blocking a 120-pound defensive end at Roswell High School in Georgia or blocking Von Miller on the edge; if you can use that base technique, it will work. He simplifies it."

"You didn't have to do 1000 drills. We did the same few drills. And he always said you should see your drills go on tape. So the drills we would do might look simple to some people, but when you watch it, you'd be like, wow, that was this run fit we were doing the other day. And there it is on film," the Pats starting center continued.

As Andrews reminisced, the beautiful simplicity of his former offensive line coach's approach brought Andrews back to New England's historic comeback in Super Bowl LI.

"I can think of me and Shaq [Mason] on a double team on the goal line against the Falcons. Going for two. We ran that double team 9,000 times that year it felt like throughout practice," Andrews recalled. "I didn't need to think about how Shaq was going to step. He didn't think about how I was gonna start. We were able to go and rely on our technique. That's through Dante and doing all the drills we did. Even though it felt like we were doing the same thing over and over and over, it's for moments like that."

Andrews also outlined the last puzzle piece to Scar's coaching prowess, attention to detail, which was evident early in their player coach relationship when Scarnecchia returned from a brief retirement from 2013 to 2015.

"The attention to detail he had, I mean, giving us handouts of all this stuff. You're sitting there taking notes, and he gives you this handout. You're looking at it like, wow, these are unreal, detail-oriented handouts, drawings. It's definitely kind of getting to the age of computer stuff and all that, but he still handed out hand-drawn pictures and handwritten notes. There was nothing ever typed. Old school, and I love that."

Scarnecchia took pride in the Patriots ability to develop offensive linemen who, like Andrews, were undrafted entering the NFL or were castoffs from other teams. New England's program got the most out of those players, and largely due to Scar's coaching, the Pats often took late-round or even undrafted players and turned them into multi-year contributors on the offensive line.

At one point during their second mini-dynasty, the Patriots had only one former first-round pick (Nate Solder) on the offensive line. The rest of the starting five was a third-round selection (LG Joe Thuney), an undrated center (Andrews), fourth-rounder Shaq Mason, and a fifth round draft choice in right tackle Marcus Cannon.