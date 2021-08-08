Day 10 blogservations: QBs search for consistency during physical practice

After taking Saturday off the Patriots went back to work Sunday afternoon under cloudy skies and humid conditions in Foxborough. When we last saw the offense Friday night inside Gillette Stadium, the ball rarely hit the ground while both Cam Newton and Mac Jones enjoyed success under laid-back conditions and a very slow tempo.

Things weren't quite the same on Sunday, particularly during a late 7-on-7 period when both were intercepted. Newton started things and after jamming one into Jakobi Meyers in tight coverage, he tries to do it again and Devin McCourty stepped in front for the pick.

When it was Jones' turn, he similarly completed a short pass in tight coverage before trying to hit Marvin Hall, only to have Michael Jackson step in for the interception.

Shortly thereafter when the full team came together for 11-on-11 work both quarterbacks heated up. Newton found Kristian Wilkerson deep down the sideline behind Jalen Mills for a huge gain, then came back to Kendrick Bourne for a nice connection on a slant on the next play. Jones similarly got hot, connecting with Wilkerson twice and Bourne before getting some screen work in with the backs.

Continuing a trend that started late last week, Jones took more reps than Newton as the segment progressed. He continued his hot and cold day by having consecutive passes defended by Dee Virgin and Jackson. Jackson's came on a deep ball to Wilkerson that the receiver seemed to have a step but was able to make up the ground with the ball in the air.

Newton returned in the red zone and mixed some runs and throws in situational work. After calling a timeout, Newton executed a nice play action and hit Matt LaCosse for a wide open touchdown in the flat. J.C. Jackson did a nice job to prevent a touchdown on Jones' fade to Wilkerson in the end zone after Newton left.

On third-and-goal from the 3 to close things, Sony Michel was stopped shy of the goal line.

With the pads back on there was plenty of contact during the two-plus hour practice with a heavy emphasis in the running game. Lots of banging up front and even some full tackling to the ground at times in what was the most physical practice thus far.

Beyond the quarterbacks, here are one man's impressions of Day 10 of Patriots training camp.

*There was substantial movement on the Patriots roster over the weekend, starting with some unfortunate news. Raekwon McMillan and Dalton Keene were placed on injured reserve and are out for the season. McMillan reportedly tore his ACLon Tuesday and hadn't been at practice since. It's an unfortunate turn of events for the veteran linebacker who was making strides in his effort to earn a roster spot this summer. Keene had been on PUP since the start of camp, but now a return is out barring an injury settlement with the team, which seems unlikely given the timing of the move. In a corresponding move, the Patriots signed linebacker Cassh Maluia, who was with the team in 2020 for most of his rookie season, seeing the bulk of his action on special teams.

*On the positive side, Devin Asiasi was removed from the COVID-reserve list and was cleared to return. He was in uniform and took part in Sunday's practice. That leaves five players in PUP (Jarrett Stidham, Stephon Gilmore, Chase Winovich, Terez Hall, Byron Cowart) and two on NFI (Cameron McGrone, Joshuah Bledsoe) who have yet to practice. Reports indicated that Winovich had resumed running and was nearing a return. Stidham was on the field for the first time this summer. He walked out with Steve Belichick before practice and spent time with his fellow quarterbacks. Stidham also celebrated his 25th birthday on Sunday.

*The Patriots got some personnel back on the field on Sunday. In addition to Asiasi, Ted Karras, Christian Barmore and Devin Ross all returned after missing time last week. Unfortunately, the team was without a half dozen player as well, including Nick Folk, Nelson Agholor, Brandon Bolden, Adrian Colbert, D'Angelo Ross and Akeem Spence. *Agholor did not take part in a late-practice two-minute drill Friday night inside Gillette Stadium and missed his first practice of the summer. Spence missed his fourth straight workout but was out on the field with his helmet on well before any of his teammates, working through drills against tackling dummies with director of skill development Joe Kim. Folk and Ross missed practice for the third straight time while Bolden and Colbert missed their second straight. Also, Kyle Van Noy was in his normal blue No. 53 jersey after wearing red through the early days of camp.

*As has been the case in recent days, Dee Virgin and Kristian Wilkerson spent time with Matthew Slater and Justin Bethel during position drills. Both seem to be getting groomed for special teams work down the road.