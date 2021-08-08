Notebook: Harry continues strong training camp

In his third season, N'Keal Harry has put together his best training camp. A big part of it has simply been staying healthy, but another has been his consistency as he's been catching everything thrown in his direction.

"I feel like I've been taking really good care of my body, feeling good out there and I'm just trying to stack the days," said Harry after another impressive practice. "Just get a little bit better each day. That's just been my main focus this whole training camp, this whole offseason, I had a vision the whole time. Now I'm starting to attack that vision every day."

On Sunday, with Nelson Agholor missing from practice, Harry had an extended opportunity with increased reps and took advantage. Harry had two nice grabs in early periods, the first an over-the-shoulder grab from Mac Jones and the second, a touchdown catch from Cam Newton that drew the biggest cheer of the day from the crowd to that point.

"It's great to have the fans back out here supporting us and, like I said, it's just a couple of examples of the plays I expect myself to make," said Harry. "They see the spectacular, I see those as routine plays for me."

Veteran Matthew Slater, the eldest member of the team, was excited to see Harry making strides in training camp.

"N'Keal is a great kid, I've always enjoyed working with him," said Slater. "He's not gonna quit, he's gonna keep working hard no matter the outcome, just gonna keep his head down, keep grinding.

"I want to see him be successful. I'm glad he's standing his ground and just ignoring the noise and trying to get better."

There's little question the Patriots could use a big season from the 2019 first-rounder. Harry's size stands out amongst the receiver group and he's using it to his advantage in practice, where smaller DBs are struggling to outmuscle him. If Harry can translate a strong camp into a strong season, it would be a huge boost for the Pats offense.