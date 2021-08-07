Patriots Re-Sign LB Cassh Maluia; Place TE Dalton Keene and LB Raekwon McMillan on Injured Reserve

McMilllan, 25, a veteran of four NFL seasons with Miami (2017-19) and Las Vegas (2020), was signed by New England as an unrestricted free agent from Las Vegas on March 19, 2021. The 6-foot-2, 242-pounder originally entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick (54th overall) by Miami out of Ohio State in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was traded by Miami to Las Vegas on Aug. 29, 2020. He has played in 45 games with 32 starts and has accumulated 200 tackles, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and three passes defensed. Last season with the Raiders, McMillan played in all 16 games with four starts and finished with 23 tackles, one forced fumble and one pass defensed.