Patriots Re-Sign LB Cassh Maluia; Place TE Dalton Keene and LB Raekwon McMillan on Injured Reserve

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have re-signed LB Cassh Maluia (CASH mall-uh-WEE-uh). Terms of the contract were not announced.
In addition, the Patriots placed TE Dalton Keene and LB Raekwon McMillan (RAY-kwon) on injured reserve.
Maluia, 22, was originally drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round (204th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Wyoming. The 6-foot, 248-pounder rotated between the practice squad and the 53-man roster as a rookie last season. He played in nine games and did not register any statistics. Maluia was released by the Patriots on March 23, 2021.
Keene, 22, was originally drafted by the Patriots in the third round (101st overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech. The 6-foot-4, 251-pounder played in six games as a reserve as a rookie and caught three passes for 16 yards.
McMilllan, 25, a veteran of four NFL seasons with Miami (2017-19) and Las Vegas (2020), was signed by New England as an unrestricted free agent from Las Vegas on March 19, 2021. The 6-foot-2, 242-pounder originally entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick (54th overall) by Miami out of Ohio State in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was traded by Miami to Las Vegas on Aug. 29, 2020. He has played in 45 games with 32 starts and has accumulated 200 tackles, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and three passes defensed. Last season with the Raiders, McMillan played in all 16 games with four starts and finished with 23 tackles, one forced fumble and one pass defensed.