Day 2 Blogservations: Offense trying to get out of the red (zone)

There were a lot of similarities between the work the Patriots did over the first two days of camp. Thursday once again featured virtually the entire roster available, a lively crowd, lots of red zone work and more success for the defense than the offense.

There were some differences in the two practices, however. While most of Wednesday's action took place in the low red zone inside the 10, Thursday saw more snaps taking place closer to the 20. Given more room to operate, the offense was able to make a few more plays, particularly when Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe were at the controls.

Another difference came in the form of Zappe, who strictly worked with backups on Day 1 but took some reps with frontline players after relieving Jones during one set of plays in 11-on-11 action. Both quarterbacks had uneven days but unlike Wednesday there were more highlights to track.

Jones connected with DeVante Parker and JuJu Smith-Schuster for touchdowns, the latter coming off an impressive inside move on a slant. Smith-Schuster made a quick cut toward the goal post and beat Marcus Jones, allowing the quarterback to sling him the pass for the touchdown.

The good vibes were short-lived, though, as the next snap saw Jones roll out to his right before tossing an ill-advised pass back toward the middle, where it was easily intercepted by Kyle Dugger. It was Dugger's second pick in as many days, and Jones was visibly frustrated with himself and immediately dropped to do some push-ups.

Most of Zappe's early passes were short outs or screens, but on the second set of team reps he worked with the regulars and was able to find some open targets. He used tight ends Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki at times, and also hooked up with Parker in the corner of the end zone.

One drawback for Zappe is his propensity to throw side arm. Standing just 6-1, Zappe needs to work to find angles for passing lanes, but the lower arm slot leads to some of passes getting knocked down. It also leads to some inaccuracies, particularly on quick throws to the flat in the face of an oncoming rusher. The timing on those plays was lacking for both quarterbacks on Thursday.