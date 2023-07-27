Robert Kraft, Frank 'Bucko' Kilroy named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

SENIORS (12)

Ken Anderson (quarterback, 1971-1986): A four-time pro-bowler who started at quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals from 1971-1986. League MVP for the 1981 season. Finished career with 32,838 passing yards and 197 touchdowns.

Maxie Baughan (linebacker, 1960-1970, 1974): A nine-time Pro-Bowler, Baughan played linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles (1960-65), the Los Angeles Rams (1966-1970) and the Washington Redskins (1974).

Roger Craig (running back, 1983-1993): First NFL player to total 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season and won three Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers. Spent eight seasons with the 49ers (1983-1990), one with the Los Angeles Raiders (1991) and two with the Minnesota Vikings (1992-93). Totaled 13,100 yards from scrimmage and scored 73 touchdowns.

Randy Gradishar (linebacker, 1974-1983): Centerpiece of the "Orange Crush Defense," Gradishar played all 10 seasons as linebacker for the Denver Broncos, seven of which were Pro Bowl-caliber years. Intercepted 20 passes. Named AP Defensive Player of the Year in 1978.

Joe Jacoby (tackle, 1981-1993): During his 13-year tenure with the Washington Redskins (1981-1993), Jacoby won three Super Bowls and was named to the Pro Bowl four consecutive years (1983-86).

Albert Lewis (defensive back, 1983-1998): Considered one of the top "cover corners" of his era, Lewis intercepted 42 passes in a 14-season career with the Kansas City Chiefs (1983-1993) and the Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders (1994-1998). Also blocked 11 kicks on special teams.

Steve McMichael (defensive tackle, 1980-1994): Single seasons in New England as a rookie and in Green Bay at the end of his career sandwiched a 13-year stint in Chicago, where he amassed 92.5 of his 95 career sacks. Two-time first-team All-Pro and member of the 1985 Super Bowl champion Bears.

Eddie Meador (cornerback, 1959-1970): Meador played his entire career with the Los Angeles Rams, where he earned selection to two first-team All-Pro teams and six Pro Bowls. He is a member of the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1960s. Finished his career with 46 interceptions, which remains a Rams franchise record.

Art Powell (wide receiver, 1959-1968): Drafted by the NFL Philadelphia Eagles but found success a year later in the AFL, where his speed gave the New York Titans (1960-62) and Oakland Raiders (1963-66) one of the league's most productive deep threats. Surpassed 1,000 receiving yards five times. Finished 10-year career with 8,046 receiving yards and 81 touchdowns.

Sterling Sharpe (wide receiver, 1988-1994): Sharpe made five Pro Bowls and three first-team All-Pro teams during his seven-year career with the Green Bay Packers cut short by injury. His 18 touchdown receptions in his final season is still good for third best in league history. Career totals include 8,134 yards and 65 touchdowns.

Otis Taylor (wide receiver, 1965-1975): Taylor won a Super Bowl IV ring with the Kansas City Chiefs, earned two Pro Bowl selections, two first-team All-Pro selections, an AFL All-Star selection and won two AFL Championships during his 10-year career. He led the AFL in touchdown receptions in 1967 and the NFL in receiving yards in 1971.