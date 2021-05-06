Deatrich Wise emerging as Patriots leader

Deatrich Wise returned to the Patriots this offseason, signing a four-year deal with the team that drafted him in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Wise had the best season of his career in 2020, picking up 49 tackles and the first touchdown of his football career, a fumble recovered in the end zone against the Raiders.

Adding weight, he added to his versatility, playing a career-high 565 snaps as he continued to make strides in the Patriots' multiple defense.